Four members of the Stowe Department of Emergency Medical Services have retired, with nearly a century of experience between them.
The town honored three retirees with 25 years with the Stowe squad — Pat Boyle, Joanne Bradley and Peter Hall — and another, Buck Lee, with years of experience prior to moving to Stowe.
“All four of these individuals have dedicated a large portion of their scarce free time over the years,” EMS director Scott Brinkman said. “As well, their spouses and families should get honorable mention for lending us their loved ones at times that weren’t always convenient to carry out the work of our service.”
Select board member Morgan Nichols lauded the group for “their care, their compassion, their grace, their calm under fire.
“You always just made it better,” Nichols said.
Pat Boyle
Boyle served for 25 years, starting in 1995 as the equivalent of what is now called an Advanced EMT.
Several years into that role, Boyle took a paramedic education program, and eventually moved into a paid role.
She also worked for many years throughout Lamoille County as a paramedic with Northern EMS, based out of Johnson, and as an AEMT with Waterbury Ambulance Service.
Boyle is a longtime member of the Mt. Mansfield Ski Patrol. In retirement, Boyle is looking forward to continuied outdoor adventures, time with her dogs, and enjoying her grandchildren.
Joanne Bradley
Bradley also started in 1995 as an EMT and quickly picked up driving as well — Hall was one of her first driving trainers. Brinkman said Bradley “was quite comfortable behind the wheel” and excelled in patient care.
Brinkman said that at a time when EMS members were expected to be on-call 12 hours a week, Bradley work three times that.
“Our best estimate is that Joanne put in easily over 30,000 hours of time with the service,” Brinkman said.
Bradley received a Vermont Governor’s Award for Outstanding Community Service in 2011 for her work.
On top of all that, Bradley “has cooked many meals for the betterment of all,” either operating the Canteen for Blood Drives, meals ahead of membership meetings or the occasional casual lunch.
In retirement, Bradley is looking forward to having more time available to spend with her family, the families of her four grown children, a grandchild and taking her puppy for romps.
Peter Hall
Hall is the third member of the quarter-century club stepping down.
Brinkman said Hall’s service is notable in that half the year he is not in town. He captains ocean-going super-tankers in the Pacific Ocean, which takes him out of town for 12 weeks at a time.
Hall is also a lieutenant with the Stowe Fire Department and an EMT with ski patrol.
“Although only back ‘home’ for short stints of time, Pete always made sure to meet the commitments of being active with all these services,” Brinkman said. Hall is looking forward to “shore leave,” relaxing in the coming years by having one or two fewer commitments when he’s home.”
Charles “Buck” Lee
Lee served for 16 years, joining the Stowe team after serving as a paramedic in a busy urban environment for years as a second career.
Lee is also a former Army lieutenant colonel, “just another indicator of how public service is very much an elemental part of Buck’s life,” Brinkman said.
Lee also served with Northern EMS and ski patrol, and on the board for the non-profit organization Stowe Rescue Squad, as its chair.
