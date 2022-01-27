Stowe will use as much of its proposed $14 million budget to take care of the town’s needs and limit the amount of taxpayer-funded money it gives to private organizations.
The selectboard this week chose to cap the increases asked of it by the variety of organizations that cover sectors as disparate as the arts, conservation, youth sports, human services and the hospitality business.
A half dozen groups asked for new or increased funding. The selectboard said no to increases for The Current art center, the Lamoille County Conservation District, the Stowe Area Association, Stowe Vibrancy, Stowe Performing Arts and Stowe Youth Baseball.
It said yes to a couple of new requests — Friends of Green River Reservoir and Stowe Story Labs — but board member Lisa Hagerty said she was in favor of giving the new groups $500 and level funding the others.
“We’re focusing a lot on our internal budget here, to keep the town strong,” she said.
Board member Nick Donza said he agreed with setting a cap.
“It may be tough, but I think that’s a good framework that’s been established and has served the town well so far,” Donza said. “They’re all worthy causes, but I think we should hold the line, especially in a year when we’re seeing a 5.6 percent budget increase.”
Added board vice chair Willie Noyes, “We’re not a bottomless pit of money.”
Bruce Nourjian, a board member and past president of Stowe Area Association, said the extra $10,000 the association asked for is very important to the organization, and wondered aloud how there’s not enough funds in a $14 million budget to give a little extra.
“I’m not speaking just for Stowe Area,” he said. “All of these other requests are valid.”
Carrie Simmons, the association’s executive director, said there is “a partnership and a synergy” between her organization and the town, and while she was grateful the town is picking up the $16,000 tab for the Mountain Road shuttle, that’s not the same as revenue for the organization.
Stowe Area Association tried earlier to sell the town on a revenue sharing model, where a certain percentage of the local option tax the town collects on rooms, meals and alcohol receipts — about $1 million this past year, even during a pandemic — would be allocated for the association.
That suggestion was denied, after town manager Charles Safford pointed out it would be fiscally irresponsible for the current selectboard to tie subsequent boards to a formula when the option tax funds can fluctuate from year to year, and the town might need every penny for its own infrastructure projects, which it said is the case for the next fiscal year and its large list of do-fix projects.
Chair Billy Adams said the town has already agreed to assume responsibility from the association for the Route 100 welcome signs on the southern and northern edges of town and paid the association more for public use of the restrooms at the SAA visitor’s center on Main Street, in addition to the extra expenses related to the free Mountain Road bus.
Adams said he wonders how Stowe Area Association even fits in among the other organizations seeking money, since it is almost exclusively there to serve the business sector. In the past few years, he said the association has “come to us with more asks and more asks and more asks.”
“How do we help you guys out with that,” Adams said, “so that the community knows where their money is best going, in a way that’s transparent?”
Setting the town meeting table
For the second year in row, the town has opted to do all annual meeting business by Australian ballot, which means, once again, no in-person meeting on March 1 to discuss the business of the day. This means elections will share space with the budget and other spending articles.
The budget remains largely unchanged from preliminary drafts unveiled last month — $14 million in proposed spending, an increase of nearly 5.7 percent, which budget-crafters have said is larger than usual but generally follows the country’s rate of inflation.
In addition, there are separate spending items.
One of them asks voters to approve the purchase of a new aerial ladder truck for the fire department, using the leftover money from the town’s 2018 power line burial and sidewalk replacement project. The original bond was $6.6 million, and the cost of the truck is not to exceed $1.25 million.
Stowe Electric Department will have an item on the ballot, asking for approval of a $4 million bond for plant improvements. Those funds would be paid for out of the electric department’s rates, and not from taxes, but will be backed by the town, thus the need for a vote.
Voting for elected town positions seems to be an incumbents-only affair this year.
Selectboard chair Adams is running unopposed for his three-year seat and board member Donza is running alone for his two-year term.
Leighton Detora is re-upping for another year as town moderator, while Paul Percy is looking for another three years as a lister.
