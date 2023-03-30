It’s happening a little sooner than she’d expected, but Stowe’s town clerk is headed back to the private sector after nine years working out of the Akeley Memorial building on Main Street.
Lisa Walker’s last day is Friday, the last day of March. She leaves the office to join the family business, Walker Construction, which is owned by her husband Shane and whose yellow and red logo is ubiquitous at worksites all over the area.
Walker said she had always planned on going to work for the family’s construction company, but the office manager she is taking over for left the company early. The employee’s departure was on good terms, but it took the decision out of Walker’s hands about when to move on from the town government.
“It was always the plan to get done at the town and then to move there, but I was thinking it was going to be five more years at the town before that happened, so it’s very difficult to leave,” Walker said this week.
“The ladies in the office have experience, but I’m sure that they wouldn’t mind having a little input from me,” she said.
Those ladies are administrative clerk Charlene Walker, who has worked with Walker for more than five years, and assistant town clerk Lindsay Turiello, who has been with the town six months.
Town manager Charles Safford said Turiello has been named interim clerk as the town advertises for Walker’s successor. In Stowe, unlike other Vermont towns, the town clerk and treasurer is a hired position, not elected.
Walker was hired as an assistant town clerk in 2014, after her friend and then-clerk Alison Kaiser suggested the part-time gig. The two worked side by side for a couple of years until one morning in 2016 when the car Kaiser was driving was hit by a woman who was later arrested for driving under the influence of narcotics. The crash happened near the intersection of Route 100 and Moscow Road.
“I still can’t travel that section of Route 100 without thinking of her,” Walker said. “She is fabulous, and she was a great town clerk.”
Kaiser’s immediate successor only lasted six months on the job, and in March 2018, Walker took over and has been the clerk ever since.
The Stowe town clerk’s office is a veritable way station for property taxes, with more than $50 million in taxes and other revenue flowing through it and the town finance office. Safford said “it’s not always fun” to have to tell someone they’re late with their property tax payments, but Walker and her crew managed to be friendly and encouraging to everyone.
That’s something Walker learned from her predecessor.
“Patience, which I think is a priority in that office,” she said. “Just go with the flow, have a calm, steady demeanor and take the time to really work with everyone.”
Safford said Walker spearheaded an effort to move Stowe’s voluminous land records out of the vault and onto the internet, which was a boon during the pandemic.
“She sure held her own during the pandemic,” Safford said. “There was many a day when it was just she and I in this building.”
Walker isn’t prone to bragging, but when pressed, she did say she was proud of the work she and her crew did with the land records.
“I probably don’t pat myself on the back enough for what I’ve done, but when I actually step back and look, I’m very proud of the work that I’ve done at the town and the changes I’ve implemented, the people I’ve grown to know and just my connections,” Walker said. “I think the pandemic was a real eye-opener on what you can do and what you can’t do and how important we were.”
