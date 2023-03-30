Lisa Walker

Lisa Walker works the polling place on Town Meeting Day in March.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

It’s happening a little sooner than she’d expected, but Stowe’s town clerk is headed back to the private sector after nine years working out of the Akeley Memorial building on Main Street.

Lisa Walker’s last day is Friday, the last day of March. She leaves the office to join the family business, Walker Construction, which is owned by her husband Shane and whose yellow and red logo is ubiquitous at worksites all over the area.

