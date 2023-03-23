Stowe has decided to spend a couple of thousand dollars more than budgeted to hire a consulting firm to help the town reorganize its fire and emergency medical services departments after the department’s leaders suggested the slightly more expensive one was the better option.
The selectboard last week chose California-based firm AP Triton to assess the departments and advise the town on how best to structure them, staff them and fund them. Triton submitted the highest bid among the five consulting groups vying for the contract and was awarded the job for $37,416.
The low bid, from the firm Municipal Resources, rang in at $31,795.
Town Manager Charles Safford said buy-in from the EMS and fire chiefs was key to the selection, and not just cost. Triton has done recent similar work with other Vermont emergency services agencies, which impressed the local heads, Safford said.
The town has toyed with the idea of combining its fire and rescue services under a bigger public safety umbrella, citing a drop in volunteerism that has affected first responder agencies across the country.
Also during last week’s meeting, the selectboard held off on issuing an outdoor consumption alcohol permit for the Town & Country motel on Mountain Road. These special event permits and liquor and tobacco licenses are often rubber-stamp affairs, but board chair Lisa Hagerty said Town & Country asked for its permit to run until 2 a.m., and it would be more prudent to have the applicant come before the board at its March 27 meeting to talk about their plans.
In other business, Safford told the board that the Mayo Farm bus stop on the free Mountain Road shuttle’s regular route has been discontinued due to both lack of use and the impending mud season, amid concerns about the lot getting all chewed up before the ski season ends.
Musical chairs
The selectboard began the new post-Town Meeting Day year with all the same faces, albeit in different places.
The town typically rotates between members to be the board chair, and former chair Billy Adams and former vice chair Lisa Hagerty simply swapped spots at the board’s reorganizational meeting March 13.
With zero interest from Stowe residents for challenging incumbency, board members Jo Sabel Courtney and Paco Aumand were each welcomed back — not that they went anywhere between the prior meeting and the most recent one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.