Stowe has decided to spend a couple of thousand dollars more than budgeted to hire a consulting firm to help the town reorganize its fire and emergency medical services departments after the department’s leaders suggested the slightly more expensive one was the better option.

The selectboard last week chose California-based firm AP Triton to assess the departments and advise the town on how best to structure them, staff them and fund them. Triton submitted the highest bid among the five consulting groups vying for the contract and was awarded the job for $37,416.

