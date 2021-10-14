The issue of whether Stowe’s fire chief should remain on the job even though he was fired as a police officer for sexual misconduct that occurred several years ago has the town divided.
A recent public records request for correspondence related to allegations of sexual assault against fire chief Kyle Walker netted scores of emails from the town, dating back to the spring, when the allegations were first reported.
Town manager Charles Safford said he doesn’t want to discount or discourage anyone from sharing their perspectives on Walker, and he thinks they are important. But there are other factors that need to be taken into consideration.
“I’m not deaf to people’s concerns,” Safford said. “At the same time, I’m an apolitical manager. I’m removed. It’s not like people are voting for a popularity contest. It’s more of a legal analysis.”
Although the people calling for his removal are more vocal and have not relented — as recently as this week — the emails garnered through the newspaper’s public records request include several notes of support for Walker, both to him personally and to town officials. They were written primarily in May and June when the allegations were first reported.
Lisa and Ken Burlinson told the selectboard, Safford and Walker in June that the newspaper story was a “classic he said, she said situation” that was best left up to the courts to figure out.
“As citizens, it is our obligation to trust in and support the judicial process, including the presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” the Burlinsons wrote. “There is never an excuse for sexual assault, just as accusations of such must be substantiated. While there may be cause to further investigate the character and behavior of this individual, at this point we support the outcome in this case.”
The newspaper has also come under fire for its reporting on the Walker saga. Tara Jakobs wrote to Safford in May, after the allegations first were reported, saying that “vigilante journalists and their followers should not be allowed to interfere, nor should their influence be regarded.”
Walker himself addressed the allegations the same day the newspaper published Walker’s alleged victim, Rachel Fisher’s, recounting of events. He wrote to his colleagues on June 4 that “many terrible words come to mind to describe” the article, saying “a lot of what was written was not true.”
“I don’t know or understand the ‘why’ behind this and (it) appears to be a significant effort to destroy me, my family and anyone that bears my last name,” he wrote. “At the same time, it tarnishes the town and the fire department. For that, I cannot express how extremely sorry I am.”
Safford said he has already doled out his punishment, and the “personnel action” taken against Walker “is final and may not be revisited,” although if any new infractions come up or other evidence comes to light, the town could take further action. However, he said after nearly a decade, there has been no such evidence.
“It’s not an election,” he said. “These are employees that have to provide for their families, and they have rights. And they have to be considered within a legal framework.”
Pressure continues
Through all this, Safford continues to face pressure for keeping Walker on the town payroll.
Last week, a new group called Allies for Accountability launched a video advertisement that began airing on local cable stations.
The 30-second spot superimposes a photo of Walker with his now-familiar handlebar mustache — which he shaved earlier this summer — over foliage scenes of Stowe, intermingled with newspaper headlines reporting on the investigation and allegations against him.
The voiceover intones, “The town fired Walker as a police officer, stripping him of his gun and badge. But Walker remains in a position of power as fire chief. This is wrong. It’s dangerous. Speak up. Get involved.”
Lisa Senecal, who registered the organization Allies For Accountability as an LLC with the Vermont Secretary of State's office, is a member of the group.
During Monday’s selectboard meeting, an otherwise routine appointment of Walker to a regional committee was met with resistance from some in the audience.
The Lamoille County Planning Commission requested the town name two people to its new Regional Emergency Management Committee, something requested of every town in the region. One of the appointees must be the town’s emergency management director, if they have one, Safford said.
That would be Walker. The other person Safford appointed is Jonathan Thereault, a member of Stowe EMS who does IT work for the public safety department.
Although the planning commission made the request to the board, Safford said state statute says it’s his job to make the appointments.
Stowe residents Emily Rosenbaum, Sarah Henshaw and Senecal said it sends a bad message to task Walker to a “discretionary” duty.
Safford said he understood where they were coming from but said it’s a statutory appointment and “is not something that puts him in a position to interact with the general public.”
He added Walker has proven his mettle with disasters in the past, specifically the Halloween storm of 2019 that blew down trees and caused flooding all over the region.
“He has proven historically effective in that position,” Safford said. “He did a very effective job in protecting life and property.”
Senecal said, however, that it’s not a good look for Stowe.
“He is not a good reflection of this community. I think the community has been consistently clear about that, or at least a large portion of the community,” she said. “It is an issue that is not going away.”
Editor’s note: Lisa Senecal is a columnist for the Stowe Reporter.
----
This story was updated Oct. 14 to clarify Lisa Senecal's role in the formation of the group Allies for Accountability.
