The Stowe Development Review Board verbally approved a live music permit at The Alchemist brewery last month, further defining the character and volume of outdoor noise allowed in the commercial corridor on Mountain Road.
Jen and John Kimmich, owners of the brewery on Cottage Club Road, presented their case to the board at a June 21 hearing. They requested the board allow the performance of outdoor live music seven days a week between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
In a two-year trial period when they have been allowed to host outdoor live music, there have been no complaints, the Kimmiches said.
The board ended up approving outdoor live music at the brewery from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
This contrasts with the board’s ruling on whether to allow outdoor live music at a neighboring alcohol production facility: Stowe Cider.
Though both could be considered occupants of a section of Stowe filled with restaurant and entertainment businesses, both are also close to residential areas of the town.
The cidery was briefly approved to host live outdoor music last year before a letter from a nearby resident prompted the board to reverse its decision. After a hearing where more neighbors complained about problems or potential problems with music at Stowe Cider, the board briefly allowed live music with strict limitations at the end of last fall.
Then, despite approving a slew of other requested allowances, the board firmly denied the request to host outdoor live music at Stowe Cider in May after the neighbors returned with their concerns.
In its decision, the board claimed Stowe Cider failed to demonstrate how live music would not affect the character of the area and said that the music would have undue effects on the aesthetics of the area and create undue noise pollution.
Though Stowe Cider plans to revisit the issue in the future, it has accepted the board’s decision for this summer.
The Alchemist and Stowe Cider also offer different visions for live music, with the former’s being more palatable to what the board sees as acceptable in the town.
The Alchemist does not plan to amplify the music with anything louder than a small box amplifier, will not advertise the live music events and the performances will not extend into the evening.
Stowe Cider, on the other hand, planned to host amplified music events, which they would advertise, and planned to hold these small concerts well into the evening. During the brief period in which the cidery was allowed to host outdoor music, the neighbor who led the charge to shut down these events claimed the noise disturbed him despite his home being at least a mile away.
Despite being a resort town, the contrast between what outdoor live music is allowed defines when and how live music is allowed in Stowe at all. It also contrasts with the decision made in Morristown in June to increase the hours when live music is allowed, from 10 p.m. to midnight on weekends.
