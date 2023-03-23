Moscow Road

Stowe officials are looking for ways to slow down drivers and improve traffic flow in the hamlet of Moscow.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

“We want people to remember that you’re not just on your way somewhere. You are somewhere.”

That was Stowe town manager Charles Safford’s summary of why the town is exploring ways to improve Moscow Road so it satisfies and keeps safe people who live there and for people just driving through.

