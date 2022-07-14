One of the busiest developers in Lamoille County is looking to build a three-story building to fill one of the few empty lots on Stowe’s Main Street.
Stowe native and developer Graham Mink has plans going before the Stowe Development Review Board next week that, if approved, will allow him to expand his building at 109 Main St., which contains the Country Store on Main, Stowe Sweets and The Public House.
Mink, who could not be reached for comment before press time, has been busy as a beaver, but would put the creature to shame with his efficiency as a builder. Along with the apartment complexes that have sprung up on Morrisville’s Bridge Street, his 136-unit apartment complex off Jersey Heights saw approval from that town’s development review board last November.
The Main Street project is more unassuming but one that would alter Stowe’s streetscape.
The new structure will wraparound the north and east sides of the existing building, adding a total of six new residential units to the town’s housing stock along with ground-floor retail space and second-floor office space, according to documents submitted to the board.
The structure will also include a front patio area and sidewalk to allow access to the rear parking area.
The structure will reduce to a sliver the tiny patch of green space between the Stowe Community Church and the street’s retail block.
However, it appears that green space is relatively new, give or take a half century or so. The Stowe Selectboard discussed the project briefly and informally at its meeting Monday, and town manager Charles Safford and board member Jo Sabel Courtney said they were told by the Stowe Historical Society there used to be a building there.
Paul Sakash said he remembers there being a tenement building there 40-50 years ago, while board member Nick Donza said he had heard from the historical preservation folks that they felt that since the tenement left, it “has felt like an empty hole in town that something going in there could enhance.”
Donza added he wasn’t sure he agreed with that sentiment, since he likes the green space.
As the structure would exist in the town’s historic overlay zoning district, Mink has gone to great lengths to ensure the details of the structure, fixtures and character will conform to the requirements that have been set forth to ensure it fits within the neighborhood’s general aesthetic.
However, Mink is requesting that the board waive the height requirements for this zoning district, as he intends for the building to be over 31 feet, three feet higher than what’s generally allowed.
While zoning administrator Sarah McShane said she couldn’t think of any recent applications that included a request for a height waiver, she did acknowledge that the dimensional waiver provision is a part of the regulations to allow structure designs to “better fit into the context and be compatibly designed with nearby structures.”
She also said that, while there may be areas where additional information is needed, she hasn’t identified any major issues with Mink’s application ahead of the board’s review.
Mink has already sought approval from the Stowe Historic Preservation Commission for the project along with the project’s architect, Christopher Carey. Though Carey is also a member of the commission, he recused himself to help guide Mink through the approval process.
The project has already adjusted window placement and sizing, rear porch post placement and deck rail designs to meet the commission’s specifications, but returned on Wednesday, after press time, for a final window approval after it was noted that the windows were too “skinny” as planned.
Mink will go appear before the development review board Tuesday, July 19, at 5 p.m. Those wishing to attend can do so in-person at the Akeley Memorial Building or remotely on Zoom.
Tommy Gardner contributed to this report.
