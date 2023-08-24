Two burglaries in Stowe last week appear to be connected and highlight what police see as a “slight increase” in these types of thefts.
At 6:46 a.m. on Aug. 16, Notchbrook General Store on Mountain Road was robbed, and cash was taken from its register.
A few hours later, at 9:48 a.m., luxury skin care retailer and day spa Mirror Mirror on Mountain Road was robbed, and cash, sunglasses and jewelry were taken. Police could not specify the approximate value of the loss.
The Stowe Police Department believes that the same culprits are likely behind both burglaries. Chief Donald Hull said the incidents were part of a slight uptick in thefts.
An analysis of the thefts recorded in the department’s police log since January shows that the town has averaged a little over five thefts a month in 2023, not counting reported incidents of identity theft.
January saw the most with eight, mostly in the form of shoplifting and the stealing of skis and snowboards.
Many of the thefts recorded by police throughout the year are shoplifting incidents at Maplefields gas station in Stowe village.
June, July and August saw the year’s only incidents Stowe police characterized as burglaries. The Matterhorn was broken into June 12 and cash stolen, and someone was arrested for breaking into the Mountain Road restaurant again on July 30.
Piecasso was also burgled on July 12, bringing the total of Stowe businesses that have been burglarized to four.
