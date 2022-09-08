The hills of Stowe are alive with the sound of thwock! Thwock! Thwock!

Head over to the village’s recreation-centric Memorial Park on a Saturday morning, and that’s the metronomic melody coming from the tennis courts that have been taken over by the fastest growing sport in America: pickleball.

Stowe Pickleball Club members Bill Little, Bob Davison and George von Trapp have a laugh after a round of the fastest growing sport in the nation. The club, which is 240 strong, welcomes pickleball players of all skill levels to Memorial Park in the village. More information: stowepickleball.com.
The plastic balls have holes in them, a feature that slows the ball down and allows for some nifty trick moves.
An overhead view of the courts in Memorial Park shows how popular pickleball has become in Stowe, as it has across the country.

