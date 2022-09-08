The hills of Stowe are alive with the sound of thwock! Thwock! Thwock!
Head over to the village’s recreation-centric Memorial Park on a Saturday morning, and that’s the metronomic melody coming from the tennis courts that have been taken over by the fastest growing sport in America: pickleball.
The Stowe Pickleball Club’s origins are quite simple.
“It started off as a few guys who wanted to play pickleball and didn’t have a place to play,” Bill Little, a member of the club’s operations committee, said recently.
Two of those guys were like-minded in their pursuit, despite being separated in age by four decades.
A few years back, Perry Heller, a 46-year-old Stowe tech worker, was introduced to the sport just after he decided to hang up his tennis racket after 35 years of competitive play, frustrated with many of the exclusionary trappings of that sport.
Around the same time, octogenarian Bob Davison — he’s 85 now and takes on all comers three times a week — became interested in the low barrier to entry, despite never really playing any sort of racket sport.
“Perry was a little ahead of me and had already started pickleball at the Town & Country,” Davison said. The two, along with Little and a small group of pickleball enthusiasts, started the club.
Davison said three or four years ago, when he and Heller first tried to build the game locally, there were about 50 people on the contact list, with about 10-15 showing up regularly to play. Now, there are 240 folks signed up and it’s common to see 40 players show up game ready at the Memorial Park courts.
Stephen Sherman, mixing it up with a large group of people on a Saturday earlier this summer, said Heller introduced him to the game when he was fixing Sherman’s computer, showing him some YouTube videos — of which there are legion.
He was, henceforth, hooked.
Sherman showed off his pickleball paddle, which features a suction cup at the end used to scoop the ball off the ground without having to bend over.
“People would watch me try to bend and they say, ‘Can I get the ball for you?’” Sherman said and laughed. “When you’re playing a sport, you don’t want them to say that.”
Everything and the kitchen dink
Pickleball partly resembles an over-sized game of ping-pong, especially with the flat plastic paddles and the need to let the ball hit the ground on every serve.
It also quite obviously incorporates elements of tennis but does so while simultaneously being played faster and slower.
Like any sport, pickleball has sprouted its own terminology.
The narrow band in front of each side of the net is officially called the no-volley zone — players cannot step in there to hit the ball unless it bounces in there first — but is affectionately known as “The Kitchen.”
And, like many kitchens, that’s where the action gets hot and frantic, as players rely almost entirely on quick hands, like a caffeinated Jedi wielding a plastic paddle.
One of the go-to moves is the “dink,” a little swoopy maneuver where the ball barely clears the net, landing low in the opponent’s kitchen.
There’s also the “erne,” pronounced like Bert’s good buddy, where a player jumps over the kitchen and slams it over the net. Ernes are significantly infrequent among the older set.
The ball is perforated like a whiffle ball, but it is rarely as frustrating as a whiffler tossed across the plate in a wacky, corkscrewing flight pattern by a skilled pitcher.
When batted back and forth with a paddle, the holey ball is easier to hit than a tennis ball because the holes create drag, slowing it down.
“So, when it does have spin on it, you can see how it’s spinning, and it’s very easy to predict,” Heller said. “On a tennis ball moving at 100 miles per hour? Forget it.”
Beginner friendly
There’s a reason why pickleball has been called the fastest growing sport in America: it’s very beginner friendly, and people, often perfect strangers, are eager to lace up to whack the ball around.
For the curious, simply walk up to a pickleball court to check out the game and someone is bound to ask if you’ve got a pair of sneakers and want to join in — pickleballers are enthusiastic evangelists for their sport.
“The best thing about the game is, unlike tennis, where you really have to prove yourself before you’re accepted, pickleball is for everybody,” Davison said. “It’s a social game.”
Heller said the difference between tennis and pickleball is somewhat like the difference between golf and putt-putt — minus the windmills, crocodiles and creepy clowns. You can walk up to a putt-putt course, pay a few bucks and get right to it, instead of paying thousands of dollars a year to play on a golf course that eats up hundreds of acres and requires you to wear a collared shirt.
Many of Stowe’s pickleballers are self-aware of their socio-economic status and aware that, nationwide, pickleball — racket sports in general, just ask a Williams sister — can often be seen as the purview of white people.
“That’s a hot button issue,” Heller said, before adding that the sport often simply mirrors the demographics of where it’s popular. If it truly is the fastest growing sport, it’s bound to feature a more diverse cast of characters in communities with a more diverse cast of characters.
Take Miami, where Heller played in recent years while on vacation.
“I showed up and there must have been 80 people playing all at the same time. Ages 20 and up, Black, white, Asian, Hispanic, Cuban, male, female, non-binary,” he said. “I pretty much played with everybody.”
In fact, pickleballers are so eager to play with strangers that the only real closed-off cliques are found at the elite levels.
“Would you call that classism or ‘skillism?’ I don’t want to coin a new term here,” Heller said, before deciding to coin a new term here. “There’s definitely a skillism at the upper levels, where there is less of that at the beginner and intermediate level. I think a lot of intermediate players remember what it was like to be a beginner and have a little bit more empathy toward integrating a beginner into the game whereas, an advanced player’s, like, ‘ehhh, no.’’
Little said pickleball has become so popular, it’s a cinch to find a game no matter where you go. He said he and his family vacationed on Cape Cod this summer and found some action in Mashpee. Heller has played wherever he travels, whether for work or fun, and there are smartphone apps that direct you to the local action.
Little and his wife Maureen entered a 32-team tournament in Barre earlier this summer and were inspired to bring something similar to Stowe someday.
“Folks want to go and spread their wings a bit, and see how they’re playing relative to other folks,” Little said. “That’s part of the fun of it, meeting new people and being challenged on your own skill level.”
Of course, as with any sport, there’s a giddy excitement from competing against the best and watching the best compete.
“The things that people are able to do is just phenomenal,” Heller said. “I occasionally even get a shot like that, although I’m usually celebrating a little early, hit a shot I think is a put-away, and the person hits it back and I lose the point because I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, how the heck did I do that?’”
Aging in reverse
According to USA Pickleball, 52 percent of core players — defined as someone who plays eight or more times per year — are over the age of 55, and most of that cohort is 65-plus. The governing body estimates there are 1.4 million core players in America. That’s compared to 3.5 million “casual players.”
In a game where the bulk of the hardcore regulars have long been receiving their AARP newsletters, pickleball is the Benjamin Button of sports — it’s aging in reverse.
According to its 2022 statistics, USA Pickleball claims 11.5 percent average annual growth in the sport over the past five years, and the average age of a pickleballer, whether core or casual, continues to drop. It was 38.1 years old last year, compared to 41 the year before.
Davison may be 85 years old, but he says with pride that he still has excellent reaction time. But he’s also aware his octogenarian body needs ample time to warm up.
The New York Times recently reported on the rise of injuries in the sport, the vast majority of them among the 50 and older set. It reported an analysis published in 2019 by The Journal of Emergency Medicine estimated there were 19,000 pickleball injuries in 2017.
Noe Sariban, a former pro player and physical therapist who refers to himself as the pickleball doctor, said common pickleball-related injuries include Achilles’ strains or tears, rotator cuff slipped discs or muscle strains. There’s also the familiar tennis elbow, now called pickleball elbow.
“Pickleball kind of sounds like a game with a silly name, but it’s a sport,” Sariban told the Times. “It’s no bocce ball.”
Davison, a former runner, said he spends 45 minutes every morning stretching. And although pickleball is the ultimate pickup sport, he advises it’s important to warm up on the court before starting a game, “if you’re 85 or 45 or whatever.”
Good footwear is key, too, and Davison recommends rigid outdoor court shoes with plenty of lateral support and a flexible sole.
Oh, and one more thing for beginning players, especially older ones who still remember diving for balls in their 20s.
“You never run backwards. That’s a rule I always live by,” he said. “Let it go. Just let the ball go. It’s only a pickleball point and you might not get to it anyway.”
Pickle in the park
After years of moving around town, the Stowe Pickleball Club has found a relatively stable home base at Stowe’s Memorial Park. The town parks and recreation department sprung to fix the cracking and underutilized tennis courts, and painted lines for the smaller pickleball playing field.
“The recreation commission is actively and aggressively interested in seeing that pickleball flourish,” recreation commission chair Lynn Altadonna said.
The parks and recreation department will soon embark on an update to the town’s master plan for Memorial Park and Altadonna listed the “three main ingredients” the commission is focused on: a new 5,000-square-foot recreation center headquarters, baseball and softball fields and pickleball courts.
Altadonna said Memorial Park’s proximity to the village is key to keeping the village vibrant and walkable — shopping and dining on Main Street is a short walk from all the fun and games.
But it’s not just the humans and their pastimes occupying Memorial Park. A family of beavers has been busier than ever this year damming the wetlands between Depot Street and Memorial Park. Altadonna said the animals have consequently raised the water level about three feet in the past year, and it’s encroaching the area near one corner of the tennis-cum-pickleball courts.
He said the beavers’ activity “really confuses the ability” of the town to make changes to Memorial Park.
“Don’t step over there unless you have a bathing suit on,” he said.
More information at stowepickleball.com.
