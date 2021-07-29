The first public opening for an art show put on by The Current in Stowe since the beginning of the pandemic is one that is perennially outside anyway.
The annual Exposed. exhibit features, as usual, contemporary alfresco art scattered throughout town, but this year, for the first time, there’s a unifying theme to the whole thing — an exploration of cultural and social issues through the intersection of language and sculptures or art installations.
Let’s start on the gallery’s patio-style roof, where a snatch of poetry from Louise Clifton proffers perhaps the most straightforward mix of language and visual art in 2021 Exposed. Highlighter pink, orange and yellow fabric spells out the line “Come celebrate with me / that everyday something has / tried to kill me and has failed.”
The piece by Brooklyn Hi-Art! Machine’s artists Mildred Beltre and Oasa DuVerney is titled “Inspired By ‘What Is Left.’”
On the gallery lawn is Aya Rodriguez-Izumi’s “Gate II,” a galvanized steel frame resembling a pagoda that sits on the art center lawn — it was among the first pieces to arrive in Stowe weeks ago. Okinawan-born Rodriguez-Izumi said during Saturday’s opening event that the phrase topping the sculpture translates as “life is the treasure,” which she said was the last phrase the king of Okinawa said when he was banished from the island when Japan annexed the archipelago.
Streaming down from the top of the structure are strings of acrylic beads, which Rodriguez-Izumi says is a nod both to ages-old beading cultures and 1990s rave culture, where constituents of that throbbing music scene often traded beadwork they’d made.
Also on the gallery lawn, Tony Tasset’s “Arrow Sculpture” consists of two brightly colored aluminum up-and-down arrows, nestled in one another like hands, like a hug.
He said it calls to mind the iconic “Love” sculpture by Robert Indiana, the pop art piece that inspired countless Gen-Xers and late-era Boomers and to buy miniature versions for their bookshelves.
A large part of the meaning of “Arrow Sculpture” is less warm and fuzzy. Tasset said there is a tendency these days to rank everything, to give thumbs up or thumbs down.
“I thought about this piece sort of being emblematic of this constant evaluation of ‘What’s in? What’s out?’” Tasset said.
Half of the Exposed. installations this year on at or near the beginning of the Stowe Recreation Path, a usual haunt for the annual exhibit.
“Are You Here?” by Jonathan Gitelson also takes the 2021 theme literally. The piece is a plain white billboard with that titular phrase printed in simple black Helvetica font.
Gitelson, a Brattleboro artist, said since his home state doesn’t allow for billboards on roadsides, he has taken to renting more than a dozen billboards on rural roads in Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and upstate New York, and posing the question there.
Gitelson said the idea stems partly from the “You are here” arrows on map kiosks but flips it to provide a question for people to ponder as they swiftly pass by.
“My background in college was in existential literature, so I’m always, like, ‘I don't know, am I here?’” he said to chuckles from the audience.
On the other side of the rec path parking lot is Tomas Vu’s and Rirkrit Tiravanjia’s “Green Go Home,” an aluminum and multi-colored plexiglass structure with phrases like “March On Until It Rains Glass” and “There Is No Sun Without A Song.”
Vu told the audience that the two — both artists are educators — started the project a decade ago in Bogota, where university students were striking against the government, which was enacting a tuition hike.
Vu said that he spoke with Moore four years ago about getting the piece for Exposed.
“She said, ‘This could be a good place,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, a real hotbed for conflict here,’” he laughed, adding he seriously was sold on the rec path “as the beginning of the entrance into the landscape.”
Further up that landscape are two textile pieces by artist Lynn Sullivan, whose messages are stretched between trees and contain the very messages of their titles — “If” and “Long Time No Ocean.” The words are cut almost fully out of black cloth, all except their bottom parts, which allows the letters to fold down, black mirrors of the blank spaces from which they came.
Nearly equidistant between The Current and the rec path, Daniel Bejar’s contribution to the exhibit is so subtle you might think it’s just part of the downtown landscape. That’s exactly the point, and it’s a sobering one.
“Monument for Immigrants (in advance of ICE Raid)” is a rock adorned with a plaque situated in Parsonage Park, across the street from the Stowe Community Church.
It’s not really a rock, but rather a trademarked material Bejar calls “Real Rock,” and it’s meant to act as a replicable hiding place for immigrants seeking shelter from ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officials.
Upon closer inspection of “Monument for Immigrants,” you notice the plaque is hinged and pulls away to reveal emergency provisions for anyone who might need to hop in — a bottle of water, a burner cell phone and legal rights information.
Sprinkled in three locations around town are gold-painted metal boxes, the type of newspaper boxes one sees all over cities containing their wide variety of neighborhood periodicals. These are each titled “Take One,” and are the work of Gabriel Sosa, and inside each are posters with black and white bits of verbiage riffing on American jurisprudence.
“He’s interested in circulating awareness among the public of how courts work, and how they don’t, pointing out some of the nuances and contradictions that form an inherent part of the legal system,” Moore said.
To print here what they say is to ruin the surprise, so, do as the exhibit suggests and find one of those boxes and take one. Start from The Current and find all three Sosa boxes, and you’ll have found yourself, well, Exposed.
