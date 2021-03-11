People lined up over the weekend to take a test at Stowe High School.

A free COVID-19 testing clinic, held by the Vermont Department of Health, was quickly set up as Stowe saw an uptick in cases of the disease in recent weeks.

Ed Cinque

Ed Cinque helps a woman at the drive-thru test site at Stowe High School.
Moriah Kehe and Ed Cinque

Moriah Kehe and Ed Cinque in the staff-only area in Stowe High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.