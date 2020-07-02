A Stowe parent has filed a formal complaint with the Vermont Agency of Education claiming that improper reporting of standardized test scores has cost Stowe High School its erstwhile spot at the top of U.S. News and World Report’s list of Vermont’s best institutions.
John Pelletier says the magazine’s consistent awarding of its top spot to Stowe influenced his family’s decision to move to town in 2009.
In the most recent list, however, neither Stowe nor Peoples Academy make an appearance, and Pelletier claims that’s because the magazine was unable to get data about Lamoille South’s statewide math and reading tests from the Agency of Education website.
Pelletier blames superintendent Tracy Wrend.
“Since we moved here 11 years ago, public frustration has been growing year after year, and there are consistent themes underlying the building frustration: suppression of data, misrepresentations by the administration, unwillingness to recognize validity of parents’ and students’ concerns, how grades and GPAs are calculated, and elimination of indicia of academic achievement,” Pelletier, a lawyer, wrote in a May 22 email to the Lamoille South school board. “These are community issues, and yet the superintendent has time and time again been inflexible and dismissive when concerns are raised.”
Pelletier’s complaint to the Agency of Education — as well as the State Board of Education — was filed last week. He claims the way the standardized test data is being reported “is in clear violation” of federal law.
He says there are two real-world consequences: Stowe residents are “deprived of their right to see” how their students are doing compared to other kids in the district or around the state; and data reporting errors cost Stowe its spot on the U.S. News list.
Specifically, Pelletier said Stowe and PA’s ninth grade test data was “suppressed,” and only supervisory union performance data reported.
Wrend this week pointed to a 2018 memo from the state education agency rolling out its “Annual Snapshot,” an online dashboard on the agency’s website that “shows a broad picture of each school’s performance.” The memo notes that schools would no longer be required to create their own report cards.
In the June 5 school board meeting, Wrend told Pelletier, “So, please understand that the reason why Stowe was not ranked in U.S. News has nothing to do with Lamoille South’s compliance with our obligations to report data, and rather is the function of the way that the state adjusted its practices for school accountability.”
Pelletier, in last week’s complaint, called Wrend’s explanation “a gross misinterpretation” by either her or someone at the state. He said this would preempt federal law, “something which any lawyer will tell you is strictly prohibited.”
Eyes on Wrend
Wrend has been under intense scrutiny lately.
• There’s the wrongful termination lawsuit she just appealed to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals (see related).
• She weathered an unorthodox public evaluation in February, when the school board invited a cavalcade of Stowe, Morristown and Elmore residents into a series of brief closed-door sessions so people could talk about her without having to do so in public.
• Some board members — including the two who voted against renewing Wrend’s contract — engaged in email chatter about her decision to do away with grades during the pandemic, and had to be chastised by the board chairman, even as the board forced her to offer students grading choice.
• The board has been meeting in executive session to talk about goal-setting for Wrend, but hasn’t disclosed publicly what those goals are.
• And the board recently invited Elmore resident Don Valentine into an executive session to talk about a “longstanding controversy” between him and Wrend. The board has been mum about that discussion, but Valentine said later it was about a dispute between him and Wrend from years ago when he was a bus driver for the district. He said he’s contemplating formal action, too.
