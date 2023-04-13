A teen-led effort to make Stowe a town where more kids feel at home is close to landing a place for youth to call their own.

The Quality Youth Development Project plans to open a youth center in Stowe village in the coming weeks, giving elementary and middle school kids a place to hang out after school a couple of days a week. The space will be in the basement of the Stowe Community Church, as soon as the organization in charge hires a part-time coordinator to run things.

