A teen-led effort to make Stowe a town where more kids feel at home is close to landing a place for youth to call their own.
The Quality Youth Development Project plans to open a youth center in Stowe village in the coming weeks, giving elementary and middle school kids a place to hang out after school a couple of days a week. The space will be in the basement of the Stowe Community Church, as soon as the organization in charge hires a part-time coordinator to run things.
“It is really ideal for youth to have some place that’s just for them, because there is that gap between when school lets out and when parents get out of work,” Sarah Brunkhorst, the project’s program director for Vermont, said.
The youth center would mark a significant goal that former Stowe High School student Kate Lewton set when she and her classmates spearheaded an effort to make Stowe a certified partner with the youth initiative. She said in 2021 that one of her group’s long-term goals would be for kids to have a third place of sorts — not home and not school, but a place of their own. It would be especially helpful during the winters.
Before she graduated last year, she was able to help get Stowe its certification, one of four in the state. Essex and Essex Junction, Middlebury and Brattleboro are the others, with teens in the Deerfield Valley working toward certification.
According to Brunkhorst, they did, but when students cycle out of the system every year, there’s always the possibility that an initiative loses some steam with the departure of a graduating class.
“They do have an active group, but a lot of their members did either graduate or are entering their senior year next year and are getting busier,” she said. “Some of the committees involve middle schoolers and it’s really great when middle schoolers can get involved, but it is mostly high school.”
When it comes to the youth center, Brunkhorst said the organization’s role is mostly one of support and “financial host,” and the Stowe youth center will have an advisory board made of residents available to help out.
“I used to work at a different team center, and sometimes when the flu came through or something like that, the board members would have to jump in and help,” she said.
Most of the energy so far has been spent setting up the infrastructure and looking for the coordinator. Once that happens, the organization will look to fill the advisory board.
“It’s slow going,” she said. “People are interested and we’re getting applications, but it’s just following through with that whole process.”
The position will pay $20 per hour at roughly 10 hours a week, with the center open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:45-5:15 p.m. — at least to start.
The coordinator will also be responsible for getting the word out about the youth center — working with the schools to encourage kids to come hang out — and gathering community donations, like games and equipment, supplies and snacks.
Other benchmarks that the Stowe Quality Youth Development Project has worked on include:
• Funding by the community in support of youth programs. That one was easy to achieve, since the town of Stowe already has a sizable portion of its budget dedicated to youth services, particularly through the parks and recreation department.
• Posters displayed by downtown businesses that indicate “Youth Are Welcome!”
• An annual youth conference or legislative forum for middle- and high-school-age students.
• Getting more young people to participate in local government committees.
• Participating in internship or employment opportunities for youth in local government and businesses, such as Stowe High School’s SHINE internship program.
