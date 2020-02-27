Stowe’s downtown has lost a place to hoist a pint and hear live music. Tap 25 at 151 Main St. announced Jan. 30 that the business “will be closed indefinitely.”

“We humbly thank the locals and visitors of Stowe for their support in the past years; we have learned a lot,” read a message on social media signed by co-owners Tim and Carrie Bryan. “We will sincerely miss the vibrant, creative and richly talented local music scene, and the Vermont craft beer industry.”

In 2016, Tap 25 opened in one of the five spaces developed in the former Stowe Hardware building, offering a generous selection of beer on tap, as well as food and live music. While there is no shortage of businesses on Mountain Road that offer similar fare, Tap 25’s location on Main Street made it unique for the neighborhood.

— Stowe Reporter

