Fire burned through the roof of a garage near downtown Stowe on Monday night, destroying the building and everything in it.
It was the fourth mysterious fire in town in the past 15 months.
At 10:50 p.m., the Stowe Fire Department responded to 120 S. Main St. for a report of a Dumpster on fire, but it was too late for the adjacent structure — a two-story, three-bay garage owned by the nearby condominium association.
No one was harmed and no other buildings were damaged.
According to state investigators, the fire spread from two Dumpsters that were ablaze to a storage space on the second floor of the garage. The fire spread through the roof and the garage interior before firefighters could douse the flames.
The building and all its contents were damaged beyond repair by smoke and fire, police said.
While investigators have determined the origin of the fire, the cause remains under investigation, as do three other mysterious fires in town.
On March 30, 2019, fire destroyed the Stoware Common building at 638 S. Main, home to several businesses and storage for props and costumes owned by the Stowe Theatre Guild.
That same evening, fire damaged the Helen Day Memorial Building at 90 Pond St., which houses Stowe Free Library and Helen Day Art Center. Weeks later, on April 18, fire damaged the building at 14 Pond St., home of Stowe Chiropractic.
All four fires are being investigated by Stowe and Vermont State police. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Fred Whitcomb at 253-7126 or the state police Williston barracks at 878-7111. In addition, tips can be emailed to Detective Sgt. Todd Ambroz at todd.ambroz@vermont.gov.
The Vermont Arson Tip Award Program also offers up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in setting a fire; 800-32-ARSON (800-322-7766).