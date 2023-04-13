Stuck in the Notch

From 2009 to 2021, an average of 8.6 trucks have gotten stuck in the Notch each year, according to data from the Vermont Agency of Transportation. That number decreased in 2021 to only five stuck semis.

 File photo by Greg Popa

Stowe Rotary Club launched an online fundraiser this spring asking folks to guess the day and hour the first truck gets stuck in Smugglers Notch, the mountain pass connecting Stowe and Cambridge.

Club members thought it would be a great way to raise a little money for its scholarship fund and poke a little fun at a perpetual conundrum. The winner who picks the closest date and hour will receive 50 percent of the proceeds. The remaining funds will be used to support Stowe Rotary’s scholarship program.

