Graduation speeches often talk about some sort of journey. Listening to Stowe High School’s seniors, the last four years has been a lot of not knowing what was around the next corner.
Saturday, June 12, they rounded the last corner.
Valedictorian Savannah Rolfe likened the seniors’ journey through high school to a whitewater rafting expedition.
“One sandy bank after another, we were making headway down the river,” she said of ninth and 10th grade.
And then came junior year.
“Surprise surprise, the churning rapids came out of nowhere and suddenly you find yourself bombarded by aggressive currents and water pouring into your raft by the gallon. We were juniors being rushed down dangerous rapids with no end in sight,” Rolfe said. “Just when you think you might be able to predict the rest of your ride, your raft falls off a massive waterfall called COVID-19. Last March, we lost not only our raft, but those daily personal connections which make the ride so enjoyable.”
Salutatorian Natalie Doehla didn’t hold back from roasting the “unexpected plot twists” this class has weathered over the past four years: a new principal for freshman year that “dramatically vanished” before the end of sophomore year; a brand new grading system called proficiency-based learning; a global pandemic to close out junior year and a very different campus this year.
“Now, in our senior year, we’re back twice a week — or, in reality, twice a month — with arrows directing us the proper way to walk down the hallway, masks covering our faces, an excessive amount of hand sanitizer and green X’s indicating where to sit at the lunch table,” Doehla said. “But that’s just it. We’re back. We’ve made it. We’ve worked together. And we’ve revived ourselves.”
Doehla gave humorous — and perhaps incriminating — shoutouts to more than a dozen teachers who influenced her in all kinds of ways, and referred to her classmates as “Spartan warriors.” She even threw shade at those who pulled out of Stowe High during the pandemic.
“We have lost less hardy soldiers to other schools and boarding schools along the way,” she said. “That has only made us grow together stronger, physically and through character.”
Featured guest speaker Jess Wells, a teacher nominated by the students to deliver remarks — and apparently, per Doehla, maker of delicious “Christmas crack cookies” — called the Class of 2021 “unsinkable.” She also referenced a statement made by a Connecticut education official.
“He said, ‘Character is not created with a single act, no matter how brilliant or bold. It is forged in the smallest of struggles, the product of thousands and thousands of strokes,’” Wells recited.
She saw many of those strokes, as the earth science teacher many of them had when they were still wide-eyed mischievous ninth-graders. Throughout the next few years, she said, some actions may have seemed insignificant at the time, while others impacted dramatically. Some may have brought pride and feelings of greatness, while others brought shame and guilt.
Those thousands of brush strokes add to a classful of “unique canvases,” Wells said.
“You may look at your canvas and say, ‘Damn, I am good.’ You might look at it and be like, ‘Woof, there’s a lot of work to be done.’ Or some of you might just look at your canvas and be, like, ‘I don't see anything,’” she said. “But, there’s been people along the way who have encouraged and shaped that work and, sadly, others who may have tried to destroy it. “But let me assure you, what is there is the beginnings of a breathtaking piece of art.”
Back in Rolfe’s boat, she left the seniors with one last bit of advice.
“If you think you’re going to be coasting down the river for the rest of your life, you’re kidding yourself,” Rolfe said. “I assure you, there are surprise rapids awaiting each and every one of you in the coming years. Instead of fighting it, it’s best to just sit back and enjoy the spontaneity of it all. Life is a crazy, beautiful ride.”
