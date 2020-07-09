The 34th Stoweflake Balloon Festival is canceled, but there will still be a little color in the skies as organizers plan some hot-air balloon flyovers the weekend of July 10-12.
“Our family and the Stoweflake Resort cannot in good conscience bring together thousands of people in a manner that is safe for all. This decision did not come easy as we know it will disappoint the many guests that have reached out to us expressing their desire to attend this year’s festival. I know how important the event is to our staff, vendors and pilots,” said Scot Baraw, vice president of sales at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa.
This year, instead of the traditional festival, the Baraw family returned to how the festival began: by launching several hot air balloons to fly over Stowe.
“Stowe and its residents have been so supportive of us through the years and have gone out of their way to welcome our guests in their restaurants, shops and throughout town,” Baraw said. “As a thank you and in the spirit of Stowe Strong, we will go back to our roots and launch a handful of balloons for a fly over the town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.