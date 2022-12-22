As more and more people seek to develop residential and commercial properties in Stowe, the zoning office fields increasing numbers of zoning permits both large and small. To help pay for that, the town has increased its zoning fees across the board.
According to town manager Charles Safford, over the past four fiscal years, revenue raised by the zoning department increased from $48,300 to $113,161, for an average of roughly $74,000 a year in revenue.
Before the town selectboard last week approved the new zoning fees, the last time the town changed them was in July 2015, and those were minor, meaning the fee schedule “has not been materially increased” in more than 12 years, Safford said.
The new zoning fees go into effect Jan. 1. Planning and zoning director Sarah McShane said she would reach out to contractors, architects and the like beforehand to give them a heads up.
Across the board, fees assessed per square-foot of construction that went up — 10 cents per square feet for enclosed spaces — and flat fees went up across the board, in most cases by $25-30. Those include things like zoning appeals, conditional review minimum fees, layout and plat applications and recording fees.
The changes add two tiers for construction permit fees, because not all buildings are created equal. Previously, the town required the same application fee for someone building a single- or two-family home as someone building a larger, more complex commercial project.
The new fee schedule levies a lesser fee for permitted uses — like small-scale residential projects — and larger fees for conditional use projects like commercial buildings.
The town has also added fees for projects that need to go through the development review board or the historic preservation commission. Safford noted that applicants already had pay out of pocket the costs or notifying abutting property owners about a project, the town had to bear the cost of staff time needed to pull together meeting agenda packets as well as any inter-departmental work for more complex projects — the police and fire department heads are often asked to look into the safety aspects of a project.
The extra fees would also cover the town’s cost for publishing the meeting notices in the Stowe Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.