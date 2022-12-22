As more and more people seek to develop residential and commercial properties in Stowe, the zoning office fields increasing numbers of zoning permits both large and small. To help pay for that, the town has increased its zoning fees across the board.

According to town manager Charles Safford, over the past four fiscal years, revenue raised by the zoning department increased from $48,300 to $113,161, for an average of roughly $74,000 a year in revenue.

