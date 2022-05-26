The Stowe Selectboard Monday put its stamp of approval on a comprehensive update to the town’s zoning bylaws that should be good for, oh, about another year.
Planning officials have noted that a town that is growing as fast as Stowe has in the past decade — 21 percent more population, according to 2020 U.S. Census data — is overdue for some updating of its zoning regulations.
There is still work to be done regarding affordable housing, which the selectboard anticipates revisiting “about this time next year,” selectboard chair Billy Adams said.
Planning commission chair Mila Lonetto said recently that the current round of zoning changes took nearly four years, slowed down significantly by the pandemic. The next round, based on conversations during the past couple of months of hashing things out with the selectboard before bringing the document in for a landing Monday, should take less time, since the planners already have ideas about what to next prioritize.
There was some need for putting a pin in the bylaw amending, since any new zoning permit being considered over the past couple of months needed to be reviewed under both the current bylaws and the proposed — now codified — new ones.
As the dust settles on the amended bylaws, the planning commission will soon set its sights on the town plan, the guiding document that is the North Star for any town’s zoning laws. A town plan must be updated every eight years, and Stowe’s is due up in 2026 — it’s a multi-year process to update all the nitty gritty of the all important town plan.
Albert Hardy, an oral surgeon on Route 100 just south of the village limits, illustrated just how elastic zoning maps can be as the town grows, even as the clock ran out on the current round of amendments.
Hardy noted his area is zoned as Rural Residential, but there’s a gas station and lumberyard directly to his north, a children’s school to his south, a home security company to his east, and a new pharmacy soon coming in across the street to his west.
All that, he said, makes it look less and less residential every year.
“My feeling is, certainly the nature of that area is changing over time,” Hardy said.
Adams said concerns like Hardy’s now need to go before the planning commission, as it rolls up its sleeves to tackle the next step in Stowe’s development evolution.
