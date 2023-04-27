Fitzko had served as interim department head since Snyder’s departure in January and has worked in the department since 2003. She’s headed up the forest division for the last four years, so while she takes time to get acclimated to the big job, she’s no stranger to the internal machinations of one of the agency’s three departments.
Fitzko got her start working in horticulture for the University of Maryland, which nurtured her interest in plant ecology, leading her to pursue a degree in urban forestry from the university. Upon graduating, she found her dream job in the department’s urban and community forestry program.
She settled in Stowe due to its easy access to Montpelier, where the agency is based, and its proximity to outdoor recreation. Fitzko is a skiing enthusiast, more Nordic than alpine, and loves to hike, garden and yoga. In mid-aughts, she even served for a time on the Stowe Conservation Commission.
Fitzko will now lead 130 full-time employees across four divisions and over 400 seasonal workers in maintaining and managing Vermont’s public parks and land.
Still, Fitzko plans to get up to speed on the situation so she can effectively manage the land in question.
“I have a real interest in recreation assets, and then also making sure that it’s managed well for the long term,” Fitzko said. “We have a long-term lease with Vail that we oversee, so I think I have some getting up to speed to do, but it’s certainly an important relationship, and we’re really fortunate to have some amazing public lands available.”
In announcing her appointment, Gov. Phil Scott and Moore had high praise for the veteran forester.
“Danny has demonstrated a deep commitment to Vermont and our natural assets over the course of her two decades of service to the department,” said Scott. “I’m confident she’ll continue that good work leading FPR.”
“Danny’s vision, energy, and optimism for the future of Vermont’s forests and the role forests can play in making Vermont more resilient to the effects of a changing climate were among the reasons she was selected for the role,” said Moore. “She has a proven record of setting a clear vision and establishing effective pathways to implementation.”
Though the influx of new residents seeking more open spaces in Vermont has abated somewhat, the number of visitors coming into the state seeking to recreate on its public lands is only continuing to surge, something which has been top of mind for Fitzko.
“I think the department is extremely relevant right now and will be into the future as we look at through the lens of climate change at the increasing demand for recreation with our state parks,” she said. “One of the main things I want to focus on is — we have such an amazingly talented and brilliant team within the department, and we’re continuously asked to do more with limited capacity — so I’m just thinking about how we free them up to continue to provide the good public service that they do?”
This will mean managing Vermont’s 56 state parks with an eye toward sustainability and handling the increased use they’ve seen in the post-pandemic world.
“We have some work to do to some rehabilitation of some trails and are thinking about even increased accessibility of trails, which is an area that we’re really focused on,” she said. “How do we make trails more accessible to all Vermonters? So, a good body of work to focus on going forward, for sure.”
