Danny Fitzko of Stowe is the new head of the Department of Forest, Parks, and Recreation of the Agency of Natural Resources.

Stowe’s own Danny Fitzko has been elevated to lead the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation of the Agency of Natural Resources following the departure of Stowe’s own Michael Snyder.

Fitzko had served as interim department head since Snyder’s departure in January and has worked in the department since 2003. She’s headed up the forest division for the last four years, so while she takes time to get acclimated to the big job, she’s no stranger to the internal machinations of one of the agency’s three departments.

