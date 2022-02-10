Jamie Dragon of Stowe has been appointed to the state’s fish and wildlife board, the citizen panel charged with evaluating scientific and legal recommendations from Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department experts to set hunting, fishing and trapping regulations.
“Wildlife management is a necessity in our ever-growing community,” said Dragon, the new board member for Lamoille County. “There needs to be a balance to enhance, manage and maintain wildlife in this state that we all love so much.”
David Deen is the new board member for Windham County.
Born and raised in Vermont, Dragon is an adult-onset hunter, a pageant winner who has represented Vermont in the Miss USA competition, and the founder of both a salon and a life and health coaching practice.
Board members serve six-year terms, with one board member representing each of Vermont’s 14 counties.
