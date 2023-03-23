Love in Vermont for a Stowe couple prevailed over the federal government in Washington.
Jon R. Eggleston and his wife, Julie Ciarallo, have dropped a civil lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken after finally getting a long-delayed immigrant visa for Ciarallo.
Ciarallo and Eggleston, a prominent Vermont lawyer, were married on Valentine’s Day 2020. Before arriving in Vermont Eggleston had a stint as a trial attorney in the tax division of the U.S. Department of Justice.
The lawsuit sought for the government to issue an overdue visa to Ciarallo, who is a Canadian citizen.
The lawsuit came against a backdrop of thousands of undocumented immigrants flowing over the international border with Mexico each month.
Ciarallo filed the appropriate paperwork in the U.S. to obtain the proper visa, according to Burlington attorney Kevin M. Henry, who represented the plaintiffs.
Ciarallo lives in Montreal and frequently visits Vermont, but wanted an immigrant visa, Henry said.
The couple went through the legal immigration process for over two years, but the petition was in limbo as an April expiration date loomed.
The lawsuit was served on the federal officials in January to get the decision-making process on track.
Court records show the lawsuit filed in Burlington was dropped this month.
Without explanation, the visa was recently approved, Henry confirmed this week.
“Although delayed action on the part of the U.S. government contributed to a great deal of unnecessary stress over the past year, we are glad to finally have the green card that Julie is entitled to by law, and to have this matter behind us,” Eggleston said.
Attempts to reach Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Torti, chief of the civil division in Vermont, were unsuccessful.
“At this time, the government has no comment beyond what is in the public record,” a spokeswoman for her boss, U.S. Attorney Nikolas Kerest, said this week. She said the office may have a comment toward the end of next week when Torti returns to the office.
An immigrant visa is issued to a foreign national who intends to live and work permanently in the United States. They become a lawful permanent resident once the visa and accompanying paperwork is reviewed and endorsed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to the its website.
Eggleston began the process on Aug. 17, 2020, by submitting a petition for alien relative to the Department of Homeland Security and it was approved one year later, Henry said in the four-page lawsuit.
After the approval, the next step was to obtain authorization from the consulate general in Montreal. Ciarallo’s application was initially denied April 4, 2022, because she failed to submit the original and one copy of a death certificate for Eggleston’s first wife, the lawsuit said.
Ciarallo was told that her application would have been approved that day except for the missing document. The missing paperwork was submitted two days later, the lawsuit notes.
The consulate general took no action for nine months and Ciarallo’s medical screening and criminal background check was due to expire in April, Henry said in the lawsuit.
Henry wrote that allowing the deadline to pass would cause “further unreasonable delay.”
Eggleston also turned for help to the office of then-Rep. Peter Welch, D-VT, who became a U.S. senator in January, but as of the lawsuit filing the plaintiffs “have not received any meaningful response.”
Eggleston served as president of the Vermont Bar Association in 1999-2000. He has focused on tax and corporate law since 1973. He represents Canadian and other foreign corporations having U.S. subsidiaries or affiliates, according to the website for Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer Inc.
Also named as defendants in the lawsuit were Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of U.S. Homeland Security and Ana Escrogima, counsel general in Montreal.
