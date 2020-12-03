Town Meeting Day is still the first Tuesday in March, but there won’t actually be a meeting in Stowe. The coronavirus pandemic has spurred the town to have voters do all the town’s business by ballot.
The selectboard last week authorized town clerk Lisa Walker to mail out ballots to every Stowe resident, after the board finalizes it budget, likely sometime in January.
Stowe town manager Charles Safford said there is no surety the town will be able to meet in a large gathering, with reliably more than 100 people usually coming out for town meeting.
Safford said the Vermont Legislature passed a law allowing towns to move to Australian, or pre-printed paper, ballot rather than gathering in-person for the annual meeting. It will cost about $4,000 in postage.
“I don’t know if there’s ever been a time when Stowe has not had an in-person annual meeting, but it is extraordinary circumstances,” Safford said.
Select board vice chair Billy Adams voted along with the board to do town meeting business by mail-in ballot, but did so with reservations.
“I’m going to say aye, but I have great concern and a problem with this one,” he said. “I know we can’t do anything about it, but it just breaks my heart.”
One clear tradition that will go away is the ability for voters to amend the budget from the town meeting floor. For instance, a few years ago, voters decided to plug in another $40,000 to the budget in order to fill potholes on Main Street. And, voters frequently adjust line appropriations for various social organizations at town meeting.
Safford said if people want to have their voices heard on budget matters, it’s best for them to attend the virtual selectboard meetings over the next month to weigh in. The next regularly scheduled meeting is Dec. 14.
But while some like Adams are sure to be rankled that the annual exercise in direct democracy won’t take place this year, others say it could boost participation beyond the 100 or so voters who regularly attend town meeting and control what happens with the town budget.
Board chair Lisa Hagerty said she’s noticed more participation in the regular meetings after the pandemic necessitated the switch to online-only meetings. Adams wondered if it was possible to hold a virtual town meeting ahead of time to “solidify” the budget for a vote, but Safford warned against that. He said the only true representation of the people is from those who vote.
“Certainly, you can encourage participation, but anything short of that actual vote, I would be cautious of, in terms of people doing a straw vote.” he told Adams and the board. “I think they elected you for that purpose, to adopt a budget for whoever chooses to turn in a ballot.”
Stowe native Paul Sakash said typical in-person Town Meeting Day voting turnout is in the 200-to-400-person range. Having more like 3,000 voters weigh in on the budget makes for a more accurate assessment of voter feeling, he said.
“Actually, going Australian ballot route may allow the silent majority minority to be better heard,” Sakash said. “Special interests gets heard quite often at town meeting.”
Town clerks across the state already have plenty of experience with mail-in voting during this year’s primary and general elections, which saw record voter participation.
Walker said 75 percent of Stowe’s eligible voters voted in the general election last month, and more than 80 percent of them did so by mail. Only 700 people actually voted in-person Nov. 3, Walker said.
Despite the fears of losing the town meeting, Hagerty and board members Morgan Nichols said people are eager for the pandemic to be over and itching to get back together again.
“When we have the ability to come back together, we’re going to come back together,” Nichols said. “I don’t think people are just going to sit on their laurels. I think that people will be hungry for that sort of civic participation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.