Stowe is giving a $40,000 welcome to people coming to town.
The town selectboard Monday approved spending money from its capital reserve fund to replace the aging welcome signs on Route 100 on both sides of town, near its border with Waterbury to the south and Morristown to the north. It’s estimated to cost $20,000 per sign.
According to the Stowe Area Association, which, up until Monday, owned and maintained the signs, the current signs are in poor condition. Work includes removing the existing signs, installing concrete foundations and steel posts and LED lights to illuminate them.
Town Manager Charles Safford said the money in the unallocated capital fund comes from whatever is left over from the town’s local option tax after the $350,000 annual payment toward the Stowe Arena’s 20-year bond and $212,000 yearly toward payments on a $3.2 million bond used to remove the overhead utility lines in the village, a project completed last year.
The signs were maintained by the Stowe Area Association, the destination marketing organization that works to boost businesses in the area, but the town will now assume their ownership and maintenance. The southernmost sign is located on land owned by Bob Shannon and the northernmost one by farmer Paul Percy.
Both property owners agreed to the new license agreements, according to Safford.
Larry Lackey, a former board member, said he checked out the sign on the south side of town, after the Fly Rod Shop, and felt it only needed some minor repairs, not a $20,000 replacement.
“It does seem like a lot of money to spend when there’s likely a much less expensive solution,” Lackey said.
Carrie Simmons, executive director of the Stowe Area Association, said the agreement with the property is that the town will maintain the signs, and new ones would last longer.
“We want to be able to have something that’s going to have a long shelf life that doesn’t need to be repaired every little bit of time,” Simmons said.
There was disagreement among board members about whether it was necessary to replace both.
“We don’t get a whole lot of tourism that comes in from Morrisville,” Nick Donza said.
Jo Sabel Courtney countered that Stowe is a tourist destination, no matter how one approaches it.
“Route 100 during fall foliage is one of the busiest roads in the entire world,” she said.
Nonetheless, the board voted unanimously to have the town take over the signs and pay for their replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.