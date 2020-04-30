The Stowe Weekend of Hope — an annual celebration of cancer patients and survivors scheduled for this weekend — was canceled because it often draws 1,000 or more people to town, and large gatherings are banned during the coronavirus pandemic.
So, the 20th Weekend of Hope is being held online.
The weekend involves local businesses, restaurants, hotels, sponsors and donors.
Leading cancer specialists and researchers deliver presentations on the latest ways to prevent and treat cancer, and other experts point the way to healing, comfort and spiritual enlightenment.
This year’s Weekend of Hope will be an online experience available to all. Videos will be posted on YouTube (bit.ly/stowehope2020) and on Facebook (fb.com/stoweweekendofhope).
The keynote speaker for the weekend is Joe Andruzzi, an offensive guard who won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. He was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2007 and, though he beat the cancer, his pro career was ended.
He and his wife, Jen, founded the nonprofit Joe Andruzzi Foundation to give assistance to New England cancer patients and their families when it is needed most.
Other Stowe Weekend of Hope presentations include wellness and movement sessions, prayer and meditation sessions, writing workshops, educational sessions with Northern New England Clinical Oncology Society, the science of well-being, genetic counseling, patient advocacy and much more. There will be musical performances and a virtual version of the Interfaith Candlelight Service for Remembrance and Hope.
Participation is free and open to anyone interested. The weekend will launch on Friday, May 1, and run through Sunday, May 3. More information on the schedule and class offerings is at stowehope.org.