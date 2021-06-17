Stowe’s water and sewer systems are expected to cost slightly more to operate in the next fiscal year, but customers will pay less for the services.
According to town manager Charles Safford, around this time last year, the town anticipated a slowdown in the business sector and budgeted accordingly based on estimated water use levels going down. Now, though, the pandemic is on the wane, at least in Vermont.
The estimated operating expenses for the water system is $970,595, an increase of .82 percent. But the revenues within the same system are projected at nearly $1.4 million, an increase of 3.8 percent.
On the wastewater side, the budget calls for roughly $1.9 million in expenses, an increase of 1.4 percent. That is offset by projected revenues of nearly $1.7 million, an uptick of 9.2 percent.
Sewer rates won’t change, but water rates will drop 5 percent.
“This budget pretty much brings things back to the pre-COVID levels and the state of normalcy again,” Safford told the Stowe Selectboard Monday night.
A public hearing on the budgets is scheduled for June 28, at the top of the selectboard’s normal meeting agenda.
Public works director Harry Shepard said, pandemic notwithstanding, crafting water and sewer budgets has gotten easier over the past years, after town officials’ efforts dating back to 2008 to “dig their way out of a significant deficit” in the water fund.
He said both water and sewer funds have a positive fund balance and are projected to remain that way through 2028, when the last of the town’s debt obligations are paid.
“I think in my 11 years of putting together the water and sewer budget together with the team, this one kind of felt comfortable,” Shepard said.
The water and sewer departments hope to tackle a number of capital projects in the coming years. They include:
• A water telemetry system upgrade will cost $152,500 from the water budget and $42,500 from the sewer budget. Shepard said the town has 23 of these communications systems in the plants, pump stations and water storage tanks, but the system is 20 years old and “antiquated relative to current technology.”
• A Mountain Road water main crossing near the Stowe Mountain Resort Nordic center will cost $65,000. According to Shepard, the roughly 600-foot line is too small and heavily corroded, and the Nordic Center has trouble getting water.
• A Mountain Road common sewer serving customers in the area of West Branch apartments needs replacing, and will cost $95,000. Shepard said the current sewer there is made from a mixture of old clay tile and cement and has contributed to sewer backups in Doc Ponds’ basement.
• And an engineering study of the lower village pumpstation is slated at $25,000. Shepard said the town’s 2021 state discharge permit requires several tasks over the next four years, before the town can get a permit renewal in 2025. This engineering study is the first step in that long process.
Acknowledging de-merger vote
Also at Monday’s selectboard meeting, the town officially acknowledged the Vermont Secretary of State’s certification of a May 11 vote by Stowe residents to leave the merged Lamoille South school district.
Board chair Billy Adams said while the board does recognize “the overwhelming vote” — the vote was 1,068 to 464 in favor of merger withdrawal — and “the will of the people.” But, he said, the board’s involvement ends there.
He said selectboard members can support the community in setting up meetings, but can’t be the ones to spend any money or form committees to represent Stowe in its merger divorce efforts.
School board member Erica Loomis, a Stowe resident, said it’s now up to Morristown and Elmore — the other Lamoille South towns — to hold a vote on Stowe’s vote, but she said the official acknowledgement of Stowe’s selectboard would “make the petitioners happy.”
Richard Bland, one of those petitioners, had pressed the secretary of state’s office on its role in the merger withdrawal vote, after it told the paper recently it doesn’t have much of one at all.
Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters wrote in an email to Bland on Monday, “The secretary of state’s office has neither a role nor a responsibility in decisions made by towns to vote on the formation or the withdrawal from a school district. Our role is limited to the recording of the certifications of vote when filed with our office and giving notice of the vote to municipal clerks in the same district as required by law.”
Saying goodbye to Bonneau
Longtime highway superintendent Steve Bonneau is retiring at the end of the month after 31 years on the job, and the selectboard signed a proclamation Monday recognizing his work. It notes he had seen the town through many catastrophes, including a sewer line break in 1997, the July 2004 storm, Tropical Storm Irene, the windstorm of 2017, and the Halloween storm of 2019.
Shepard is quoted in the proclamation as saying Bonneau is “the best at putting the Humpty Dumpty pieces back together again.”
A reception in Bonneau’s honor is Wednesday, June 23, at noon, on the Green Mountain Inn patio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.