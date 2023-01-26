Stowe voters will be asked in March to shoulder a nearly 12 percent budget increase after the selectboard Monday approved of $16.6 million in spending for the next fiscal year.

However, that taxpayer burden could be halved if voters approve a second 1 percent local option tax on retail sales at Stowe shops, a measure that will also be on the agenda for the March 7 annual meeting.

