Stowe voters will be asked in March to shoulder a nearly 12 percent budget increase after the selectboard Monday approved of $16.6 million in spending for the next fiscal year.
The proposed spending package is $2.5 million more than the current-year spending, but $865,000 of that is due to a transfer from the town’s undesignated reserve fund into the equipment fund.
Without the second local option tax, the net budget is increase is 11.67 percent with an estimated tax hike of 9.48 percent. If the local tax is approved, those increases immediately will drop to 5.2 percent and 3.14 percent, respectively.
Town Manager Charles Safford said the increased costs in employee salaries and benefits and inflationary pressure on gas, supplies and pretty much everything else in America played a role, as did added burdens on town public works and emergency services in a community that experienced a 21 percent population increase in the past decade, according to the 2020 census.
“I wouldn't say we’re entirely out of the woods in terms of meeting those growth pressures, but I think that, hopefully, the sales tax will also give some operational capacity go-ing forward,” Safford said, referring to the extra revenue the town would see if the local option tax is approved in March. “But I would hope we’re not in a position of advancing 11 percent increases year over year. I like to think that, over time, we can recalibrate and be better positioned.”
Some of the largest increases came in the fire, rescue and police budgets, with department heads saying they are understaffed for all the work they do, and all the calls they respond to.
• The fire department budget increase is 34 percent, to $808,500.
• EMS is up 21 percent to $920,000.
• Stowe Police Department is up 17 percent to nearly $2.3 million.
With one last opportunity for the public to have a say before the selectboard members put their signatures to the budget, regular board meeting attendee Paul Sakash said, while the local option tax, if passed, will cushion the blow, a nearly 12 percent increase is still a big hike in spending.
“Even with the adjustments, I don’t think an 11.67 percent increase in the budget is sustainable for years in the future, and I know it’s probably going to be worse than that,” Sakash said. “It just seems like we’re headed on an awful, unusual, precarious trip with those numbers.”
Board chair Billy Adams said in his many years on the board, most budget increases have been under 3, or even 2 percent, and this type of increase is “unprecedented for is most of the time.”
However, he said, based on conversations around fire department and EMS squad staffing, there could be more increases in coming years.
“I think that we’re all hoping that this is an anomaly in some sense,” Adams said. “I would hope that the inflationary components that we’ve had to adjust in this budget are going to start to mellow out a bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.