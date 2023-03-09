At one point, nearly 200 people crammed into the Stowe High School Auditorium Tuesday for the first in-person Town Meeting Day gathering in three years and, while the big-ticket items were given their due consideration, much of the talk came from the smaller things.
In Stowe, all those smaller things add up to a lot, and if there’s a message to come out of Tuesday’s meeting, it’s that there aren’t enough people to handle them all.
“As much as I appreciate everybody’s thoughts on increasing the amount of money for doing this job, and we do put a lot of hours in here and it’s more so these days, what we rely on as a selectboard is all the work that’s done in the committees, for zero money,” selectboard chair Billy Adams said about halfway through town meeting, referring to a motion from the floor to increase board pay from $3,000 to $5,000 in an effort to get a greater diversity of candidates to seek local office.
It was an effort that was well received earlier in the day when voters agreed to double the pay for school board directors, but Adams said he’d prefer to see more people get involved with town government.
Longtime lister and dairy farmer Paul Percy shunted aside a motion to triple the pay for the listers from their current annual salary $250, especially as the town is in the middle of a two-year property reappraisal.
“We don’t need more money for the next two years to be a lister in this town, because we don’t do a heck of a lot,” he said, eliciting laughter as he quipped that he’s earned $10,000 in his 40 years holding the position.
The paucity of interest in being involved in town government might be reflected in the voter turnout for Town Meeting Day elections, which were held by Australian ballot.
There were two selectboard seats up for grabs this year, and both were sought solely by the people already holding them — Jo Sabel Courtney for another two-year term and Paco Aumand for another three-year term.
Whether the lack of competition for the seats kept Stowe voters away from the polls, or whether it was some other reason, turnout was scarce, with only 321 voters casting ballots in local elections.
Compare that to November’s mid-term elections, when more than 2,000 Stowe residents came out to vote.
For the record, in other town meeting elections, Leighton Detora was elected for another term as moderator and Adam Davis and Jeff Jackson were each elected as town listers.
The big stuff
Stowe residents also took care of bigger-ticket business, and it doesn’t get any bigger than the town’s $16.6 million operating budget.
Again, volunteerism was a leitmotif of that spending package. Adams said one of the key drivers in the budget increase comes from beefing up the town fire department ranks, earmarking more money to pay full-time officers — it wasn’t long ago when the only money any fire department member got was a per diem for callouts.
Adams pointed to a recent conflagration on Main Street when a trailer full of hay caught fire right at the busiest intersection in the village.
“It was remarkable that we had the staff at the station at that time and could get there so quickly, and it did save some buildings,” Adams said. “I don’t think anybody in this room who, if they have to call that number, doesn’t want them to get there right away.”
Sara Percy Opel had a suggestion on how to bolster the Stowe Emergency Rescue Services department budget — make Vail pay more.
“I feel like every time I see an ambulance, it’s heading to the mountain, and those aren’t taxpayers that are getting injured on the mountain,” she said.
Town manager Charles Safford said the resort pays taxes just like every other business. EMS chief Scott Brinkman added that about one-seventh of the squad’s calls come from the resort.
“It’s not as big as it appears,” he said. “It’s not hard to miss the blinky bus making lots of noise.”
Thanks to voter approval for establishing a local sales tax as the first order of business, the board was able to immediately amend the budget so the taxes due dropped by $700,000 — the conservative amount the tax is expected to bring in next year — effectively cutting the estimated tax rate increase in half.
Board member Nick Donza added that, because Vermont is a “home rule” state, towns are limited in their taxing authority.
“We’re looking for ways to diversify where our taxes come from, and I think this is a pretty good one,” Donza said.
While proponents of the local sales tax emphasized that much of the revenue from it would flow from tourist’s wallets, some expressed concern that it will also hurt locals.
Elaine Percy noted that the tax is applied to anything purchased out of town that is delivered to a Stowe zip code and warned of paying an extra 1 percent on materials like gravel for construction.
Lionel “Chooch” Faye said that while Williston, another former gold town with a local sales tax, has big corporate stores like Best Buy and Home Depot, most retailers in Stowe are independently owned.
“I think you’re cutting your own throat doing this 1 percent,” Faye said.
Community engagement
One of the allocations in the $635,000 package of voter-approved capital projects is $35,000 to hire a consultant to help boost “community engagement” when the town begins working on revamping its town plan toward the end of this year or beginning of 2024.
Larry Lackey moved to trim that from the capital budget, saying it didn’t make sense to pay someone to do the work of the town planning commission and professional staff. His amendment ultimately failed, but it elicited plenty more discussion about how to get the community more involved in government.
Adams said the town zoning office has been swamped with new permits and that’s after the town went from employing a full-time planner and a full-time zoning administrator two years ago and made it a one-person show run by planning and zoning director Sarah McShane.
Planning commission chair Mila Lonetto put it bluntly: “We really need help.”
If you want the unvarnished truth on something, ask a teenager, especially one who can vote. Holding down the youth representation all by himself, 18-year-old Joshua Kelly — who drew a round of applause just by stating his age — said the town is not doing an adequate job of engaging the young adults in the community.
“There’s a lot more 18-year-olds still in high school that I know can vote, and I don’t see a lot of 20-year-olds, 30-year-olds,” he said. “There’s good representation from the 50-up crowd, so go you guys. You’re doing great.”
Other business
Voters Tuesday also approved entering another round of 10-year “farmer’s contracts,” a local tax relief program like the state’s current use program, in which land being actively used for farming or forestry business is taxed based on a significantly reduced assessment value.
Les Pike of the century old Keewaydin Farm said the tax break saved his family $21,000 in taxes last year, more than the small but well-regarded farm produced.
“If having those green spaces are important to you and if eating is important to you, then you should vote for it,” Pike said.
It was approved unanimously.
There were also a handful of comments, largely observations and aspirations, during the non-binding portion of Stowe’s 2023 annual meeting.
• Opel, who drives a school bus for the district, talked about how much of a nightmare it is for the long yellow vehicles to navigate certain village streets. She suggested fixes could be as easy as re-painting stop lines and moving traffic signs that sometimes get clipped by bus mirrors.
• Leo Clark, a former member of the Lamoille County Planning Commission, gave a plug to the organization’s regional plan, which will soon be available for prime time.
• Ken Schumann bemoaned the dearth of young people on the fire department and wondered what happened to the days when the department worked to recruit high schoolers as junior firefighters. Chief Scott Reeves said the department tried earlier this school year, but no teens took them up on the offer.
• David Jaqua urged town officials to regulate short-term rentals in town, calling for some sort of registration process for folks renting out their homes on places like Airbnb.
• Susie Connerty gave a shout-out to the continued work of the Stowe Community Fund, a pandemic-born monetary safety net that has helped many Stoweites out of a bind over the past three years.
• And Ryley Earle, the adolescent daughter of town executive assistant Abby Bourgeois, was praised for the miles she logged running around the auditorium with the microphone.
“I’ve never seen someone with this microphone be so attuned to who’s raising their hand and getting it to them so quickly,” Jaqua said. “You’re gonna go far in life.”
