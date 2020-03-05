The location was new and attendance was low, but otherwise the 223rd annual Stowe town meeting went off without a hitch.
For the first time in many years, the meeting was not at Stowe High School, but at the Akeley Memorial Building theater, one of the unexpected results of the forced merger of the Stowe and Elmore-Morristown school districts into the Lamoille South school district.
In November, the Stowe Select Board voted to withdraw from the memorandum of understanding with the now-defunct Stowe School District; the agreement allowed for an exchange of services without charge, such as the district’s use of Stowe Arena, and the town’s use of the high school for town meeting.
The merger had another effect on Town Meeting Day — the annual meeting for the new school district was held Monday night at Peoples Academy in Morrisville, rather than the same day as town meeting, and in Stowe.
It’s unclear if these changes were contributing factors, but attendance at Tuesday’s meeting was about half of what it was in 2019, at about 60 people. Even so, the crowd mostly filled the theater above the town offices.
“I think the acoustics are better here than they are at the school. Also, I like having everybody here together, instead of patches of people here and there,” said select board chair William Noyes.
However, several voters in the audience rose to say they preferred meeting at the high school, citing the greater ease of parking and lamenting that there wasn’t room for the Girl Scouts to sell their cookies.
(Full disclosure: As residents left the meeting, they encountered a small group of Girl Scouts at the front door, selling boxes of Do-si-dos, Thin Mints and Tagalongs.)
Select board member Morgan Nichols took a straw poll, and on a voice vote, it was clear that a majority of the crowd preferred town meeting at the school, rather than the Akeley building.
Budgets and roads
After nearly two hours of conversation, voters unanimously approved the town budget of $13,014,744 on a voice vote.
Property taxes will supply $9,937,258 of the budget, up $393,902, or 4.13 percent, from the current budget. The residential rate will rise by 1.1 cents, to 43.66 cents per $100 of property value, adding $86 to the bill for a $200,000 house.
Interestingly, the discussion was not that the budget was too high, but that it might be too low.
“I think the highway budget is a little bit insufficient,” said Arnold Ziegel, who’s on the town planning commission. “We need to make a plan to make it sufficient or reallocate.”
The budget included $2,517,203 for the highway department, an increase of $191,753 — 8.2 percent — from the current $2,325,450.
Ziegel recalled Tropical Storm Irene of 2011, when he — as a ham radio operator — maintained contact with Copley Hospital. He suggested that Stowe Hollow Road should be paved in case an emergency shuts down Route 100.
“What would happen if there is an emergency during mud season?” asked Ziegel. He moved to add $200,000 to the highway budget, adding about 1 cent to the residential tax rate.
The suggestion of adding more money brought out a range of suggestions for road improvements. Cap Chenoweth, who said he’s an “avid cyclist”, suggested the town address cracks in the roads.
“I think it’s about time we invest in a small device that fills in the cracks with hot tar and thereby extend the life of our roads,” Chenoweth said.
Mary Skelton, who lives at Pleasant and Sunset streets, noted that the streets in her neighborhood had increased traffic last summer from drivers looking to avoid construction on Main Street.
Marina Meerburg suggested easing holiday traffic crushes in Stowe village by building a parking lot south of town, so Stowe Mountain Resort guests could park there and take the Mountain Road shuttle.
Meerburg also cautioned against the $200,000 increase, saying it would be “disrespectful to the rest of the town for a small group of people at town meeting to make a decision like this.”
Larry Lackey disagreed, saying “democracy is a participation sport. All of us made the effort to come to town meeting and participate.”
Shane Walker said he was fine with leaving some roads unpaved.
“They are easier to maintain,” Walker said. “The paved roads, the frost raises holy heck with them. Anyone who drives our gravel roads knows they’re far smoother than our paved roads.”
In the end, the amendment to increase the highway budget was defeated.
Voters also approved $505,000 for an array of capital projects, including $155,000 for new radios for first responders, $95,000 to stabilize the foundation of the Cemetery Road bridge and $69,000 to replace the cameras in the public safety building.
Voters expressed support for completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. Also voting Tuesday on the question were Morristown, Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott.
Silence, and an ovation
• At the start of the meeting, Moderator Leighton C. Detora asked for a moment of silence to honor David Stackpole, who died recently. Stackpole, a prominent attorney in Stowe, was town moderator from 1976 to 1994.
Detora said it was Stackpole who first brought him to town meeting, back in 1973.
“He said, ‘If you’re going to live in this town, you should know how the government works,’” Detora recalled.
• Noyes took a moment to honor fellow select board member Neil Van Dyke, who did not run for re-election.
“Neil has done an exceptional job and I think we should all stand up and recognize him,” Noyes said, launching the first of several standing ovations.
• The audience rose again to recognize Barbara Allaire, to whom this year’s town report is dedicated. She was was town auditor for many years, and has taken the meeting minutes for numerous town boards and commissions.
“Not a lot of towns can say they have a 90-year-old person on the payroll,” Detora said. “While others your age are collecting Social Security, you are paying into it.”
“I was shocked when I saw the town report,” Allaire said. “I want everyone to know how much I appreciate all of this. I’ve been in the Akeley Building for 44 years. It’s been my life.”
• Emily Rosenbaum rose to recognize longtime school bus driver Elaine Percy.
“I don’t think anybody knows my kids was well as my bus driver,” Rosenbaum said.
• Christine McGowan, vice chair of the Stowe Conservation Commission, gave this year’s Conservation Award to the many organizations that have worked to protect the Shutesville Hill Wildlife Corridor.
“It’s one of the globally significant wildlife corridors,” McGowan said.
The organizations recognized included the conservation commissions in Stowe and Waterbury, the Stowe Land Trust, the Nature Conservancy and the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
Elections
At the polls, voters re-elected Noyes for a three-year term with 1,295 votes, while Nick Donza received 1,299 votes to take the select board for a two-year term to take the seat being vacated by Van Dyke. In addition, Adam Davis received 1,320 votes to be re-elected to a three-year term as a town lister. All three candidates ran unopposed.