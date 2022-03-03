For the first time in history, it’s going to cost $14 million to run the town of Stowe, and voters Tuesday agreed to do that without batting an eye — and tacked on another $5 million for good measure.
Any concerns pre-Town Meeting Day that big-ticket spending measures might suffer from a simple up or down vote without the usual back and forth debate from the annual meeting floor were unfounded, as Stowe voters proved particularly generous. All money items passed by wide margins.
More than 75 percent of the people who voted either on or before Tuesday approved the $14.1 million budget on a vote of 808-261. Of that amount, $10.8 million will be raised by property taxes.
Even more popular were seven-figure asks that won’t cost anything in taxes.
A request from Stowe Electric Department to pursue a $4 million bond for improvements to a critical substation that provides power to the public safety building, the sewer and water department and other key town buildings, passed with 88 percent support.
That bond will be paid off by proceeds from electric department customers paying their bills, not affecting the tax rate.
A $1.25 million bond to pay for a new aerial ladder truck for the fire department was approved by 79 percent of voters.
That money is literally just sitting around, part of the leftover funds from bonds approved in 2018 to bury utility lines and make sidewalk improvements in the village. The vote was merely to re-allocate it for the truck.
The vehicle is a combination tanker and ladder truck, which means the town can replace not only its aging ladder truck but one of its pumper trucks. Town officials have said that, with the huge population growth in town over the past decade and the even huger structures — leading to one of the hugest property grand lists in the state — a new truck is needed that can attack fires from on high.
Voters also approved more than $1 million in capital projects, which are annually funded by the 1 percent local option tax the town levies on rooms, meals and alcohol. The nine projects, which include bridge work, security cameras, roof repair and a one-time appropriation to conserve a popular farm, were the subject of some concern at the selectboard’s informational meeting the week before.
Residents worried that, because the capital projects were all lumped together in one article, a simple up or down vote could tank the whole thing if a voter didn’t like one of the projects.
Those worries were ultimately unfounded as that article was the most lopsided of all — a whopping 93 percent of voters approved it.
There was not much on the election front, since all the open seats were uncontested by anyone other than the incumbents already filling them:
• Moderator Leighton Detora
• Selectboard members Billy Adams, the chair (three-year term), and Nick Donza (two-year term)
• Lister Paul Percy
Last week, after an executive session following the selectboard’s informational meeting, the board appointed Paco Aumand to replace Willie Noyes, who abruptly resigned from the board in mid-February with a full year left on his term.
