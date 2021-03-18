COVID-19 came to Stowe like a lion, but appears to be leaving like a lamb.
The town saw a spike in positive cases of the deadly virus in late February and early March.
State health department officials held a pop-up testing clinic at the high school as numerous restaurants in the food-friendly town announced brief closures.
With an invisible illness that moves swiftly and silently, keeping track of COVID-19 cases can be like driving through bad weather and noticing the treachery only when looking in the rear-view mirror.
Fast figures
The Vermont Health Department keeps a running tally of positive cases by town and new cases at the county level — town-by-town data remains cumulative.
As of March 10, Stowe had 144 positive cases.
During Gov. Phil Scott’s twice-weekly press conference, March 12, health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine downplayed positive case levels in Stowe. Just a week earlier, though, the health department held a weekend-long, pop-up testing clinic at Stowe High School.
Levine was asked by the Stowe Reporter if the department could glean any information about the recent spike in cases through contact tracing — did it come from locals, from visitors, from the ski resort or restaurants, or kids on school break? — or from the results of tests at the high school.
Levine said only about 200 tests were administered at the two-day clinic, not enough to glean anything about where the spike may have started.
“At this point in time, there’s nothing about new cases that has guided us in any way that’s going to be helpful,” Levine said. “My hope is that we’re seeing a decay in the rate of new cases occurring, so that things will sort of take care of themselves, if you will.”
Lisa Scagliotti, editor of the Waterbury Roundabout, has been keeping a weekly tab on positive cases in that community and its neighboring towns since last April. Her count shows that, as of the end of 2020, Stowe had seen 58 positive cases.
The town managed to see single-digit increases of between three and seven cases every week until mid-February, when the week-to-week totals were 14, 14 and, finally, 24 as of March 3, the day after town meeting.
That was when the health department and local officials — town and school — announced the impromptu clinic.
By last week, the numbers in Stowe had decreased, knocking the ski town out of the top category of cases per population, according to VTDigger.
The most recent health department numbers, as of March 10, show the increase in Stowe went from 24 down to 8, for a total of 144 almost exactly a year into the pandemic.
Temporary closure
Whatever caused the spike, some of the most visible effects were presented on social media and business websites, where numerous Stowe restaurants reported temporary closures after an employee or guest tested positive.
Some of them were among the trendiest and most popular in town — Sushi Yoshi, Rimrocks, Piecasso, Bench, Tres Amigos, Trattoria La Festa, Plate, Bistro at 10 Acres, among others — all in the span of the last few days of February and the first week or so of March.
All of them were out in front of the news, and most of the closures were temporary, some for only a few days.
Plate’s March 11 post was pure frustration: “We have been made the enforcers, placed with the unfair responsibility of policing these rules and orders ... a task that is wholly unfair and a joke as many of our tourists do not follow isolation rules.”
Trattoria’s Feb. 24 post from owner Tony DeVito was reflective: “Well, when I thought I had seen it all, I see more. My mother and father in heaven, they think my shoulders are broad enough to take another crisis, and they are correct, I will deal with it as expected with love, care and gratitude. As you know, this is the year that will test our resilience, our patience, our wellbeing and ultimately our adaptability and faith.”
Dining room spread?
One longtime Stowe restaurant worker, who asked to remain anonymous in order to share their experience on the front lines of the local food and beverage scene, said it’s clear that much of the spread in the restaurant scene is coming from the young 20-something workers.
The employee said, as has been the case in ski towns for generations, these dishwashers, servers, bussers and prep cooks often live together and work at different places.
And, not to put too fine a point on it, they’re often working here for the fun.
“I think that, especially with the younger people, these kids get off work and they all hang out together, and they live together,” the employee said. “And how many kids do you know that work in three different restaurants? So, if you're in contact with somebody at point A and then you leave there and you work the next day at point B, it’s really easy to kind of spread that around.”
The worker gave mostly high praise for Gov. Phil Scott’s handling of the pandemic, especially the first nine months or so. But, when he gave the go-ahead for increasing the number of people at a table in dining establishments, the worker could see things start to get bad.
After all, they said, if hotels are allowed to open up at 100 percent and restaurants only at 50 percent, simple math will tell you there’s no way to serve everyone who comes to Stowe. And restaurant workers tend to roll their eyes at some point when enough people come in and say they have 10 people in their family, says the source.
“What does it matter if they all sit at one table, or they sit at three different tables? They’re still sitting there for an hour and a half or two hours, not wearing their masks while they’re eating or drinking,” the worker said. “And if they’re at different tables, chances are — and we found this out — they're going to get up and walk to their friends’ table and, you know, they’ve had a beer, so they’re going to forget to put their mask on when they’re away from their table.”
According to the source, it’s clear that people from out of state aren’t telling the whole truth when they say they’ve read up on Vermont’s quarantine rules, but balk at contact tracing, or making reservations ahead of time, or quarantining.
“People who have been here for a week come into my restaurant and have no idea why we’re doing what we’re doing. I’m like, ‘Oh. OK. Right,’” they said.
This particular employee thinks restaurant workers ought to have been considered for vaccines.
They said there are only certain subsets of the workforce who absolutely have to be around people without masks. Dentists doing cleanings, for instance, or daycare workers or preschool teachers who haven’t quite gotten their little ones used to wearing a mask.
Then there are restaurant workers, because, face it, it’s all but impossible to eat or drink while wearing a mask.
The Stowe Reporter directed the question to Gov. Scott Friday, asking if restaurant workers should be prioritized for vaccines. According to the New York Times, 22 states already do.
Scott said he has a “an extreme amount of sympathy for them,” but he also has a long list of workers who think they should get vaccines first. He reiterated that, outside of teachers, the state is going to continue to administer shots based on age.
The restaurant worker said there’s nothing to do but be patient and wait for the populace to get vaccinated.
“I guess if I had to say anything, it would be try to be kind and be generous, if you can. We are still struggling to stay afloat.”
