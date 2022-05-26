Over a decade since its inception, Stowe Vibrancy continues to invigorate the town, including putting on its first full calendar of events since the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic allowed for only limited events over the past few years.
Now, in the midst of a new normal, the group remains committed to enhancing the town and bringing together the community.
Stowe Vibrancy grew out of a committee created by the Stowe Selectboard in 2007, which worked with a consultant to identify ways to improve the Stowe’s village center. Though it’s difficult to believe at this juncture, the Main Street area was once marked by some vacant storefronts and other eyesores.
After it officially incorporated as a non-profit in 2008, Stowe Vibrancy’s initial mission was to invigorate this downtown area, an effort that went on for years and culminated in the burying of the power lines on Main Street that impeded views around the picturesque Stowe Community Church and other landmarks. The project, made possible through a $3.2 million bond, was finished in 2020.
Now Stowe’s main drag is wire-free and filled with bustling retail shops and restaurants.
“It certainly was incredibly satisfying and enabled us to tie the whole effort from a physical perspective together, having found ways to accomplish the renovation of every one of the significant buildings on Main Street and moving the utility lines. Now we have a pristine, historic village center, just like our original dream,” said Scott Noble, who, along with Heidi Scheuermann, was a founding member of the organization.
Out of this mission came a campaign to develop a suite of events that would attract visitors to Stowe outside of those coming expressly to ski and snowboard.
The types of celebrations have come and gone over the years, but have featured such events as Chowderpalooza, which at one point attracted nearly 1,000 visitors and outgrew the volunteer staff of Stowe Vibrancy’s ability to host it.
Stalwart calendar favorites, like the old-fashioned Fourth of July parade and the Traditional Christmas in Stowe, remain along with new additions to the calendar as Stowe Vibrancy looks to put on novel events that provide something for everyone.
Perhaps the most remarkable chapter of Stowe Vibrancy’s existence could have been its darkest. When the pandemic hit, all its usual events and initiatives were put on hold. Instead, the organization used its nonprofit status to collect tax-deductible donations that went to helping community members in need.
The Stowe Community Fund was born and led by its board: Leigh Pelletier, Candace Elmquist, Billy Adams, Jeff Clarke, Scheuermann and Leslie Anderson. Together, the group raised over $120,000 to help Stowe weather the initial stages of the pandemic, according to Stowe Vibrancy president Elise McKenna.
“I’m so proud we were able to shift to that,” McKenna said. “We couldn’t do a lot of the events, so we were able to shift our efforts to doing that work.”
“Stowe Vibrancy has done a great job over the years to present fun, family-orientated events for the community and visitors alike, and the fact the organization was able to sustain itself over the last two years is testament to that work and the reputation it has earned and enjoyed,” Scheuermann said. “Our downtown, and the community as a whole, benefits greatly from the work of Stowe Vibrancy and this year’s line-up of events will prove that once again.”
Now that some stability has returned, Stowe Vibrancy has come back with its touchstone community events for the summer, including:
The Best of Stowe
May 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A showcase of restaurants and retailers in the heart of Stowe village, this event also features live music from Ray Vega and the Vermont Jazz Trio.
Newcomer’s Night
May 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
Conceived as a way for the newest residents of Stowe to get to know their new town, this event at Stoweflake Mountain Resort features a variety of vendors and municipal entities that will allow the uninitiated to get connected and involved.
An Old-Fashioned 4th of July
July 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This 4th of July parade in the village will also feature music on the green with food and entertainment for the whole family.
Gardens of Stowe
July 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This self-guided tour includes a look at some of the town’s most interesting residential gardens.
Main Street Live Music Series
Thursdays from July 14 to Aug. 18, 5 to 8 p.m.
Stowe Vibrancy’s summer live music series also features a variety of vendors and invites families to dine picnic-style on the village green while taking in the sounds.
British Invasion Block Party
Sept. 9, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The party that kicks off the 31st British Invasion Car Show featuring British autos, food and craft brews.
Mark your summer calendars with the many events Stowe’s various cultural organizations have to offer.
Spruce Peak Arts
The Spruce Peak summer concert series will host a series of live concerts on its scenic green. Seating on the lawn is $40 for adults and table seating is $50 for adults. All concerts begin at 7 p.m.
This summer’s lineup includes:
• June 30: Rayland Baxter
• July 16: Wilderado
• July 28: Deer Tick
• Aug. 4: Ruston Kelly
• Aug. 18: Jamestown Revival
• Sept. 1: The Lone Bellow
Music in the Meadow
Stowe Performing Arts will also be putting on its annual triple-set of concerts held in the scenic concert meadow at Trapp Family Lodge. The concert schedule includes:
• July 10, 7:30 p.m.: The Vermont Symphony Orchestra, featuring conductor Julian Pellicano, one of the candidates under consideration to become the new artistic director with the orchestra following the retirement of Jaime Laredo.
• Aug. 14, 7 p.m.: Veronica Swift, an international jazz sensation and her seven-member band.
• Aug. 21, 7 p.m.: Ranky Tanky, a South Carolinian jazz band honoring the Gullah culture.
Stowe Theatre Guild
Stowe Theatre Guild is also returning with a set of shows this summer, Thursday through Saturday, except where noted:
• “Tru,” July 1-2, 7:30 p.m.: Adapted from the words and works of Truman Capote.
• “Our Town,” July 14-30, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday matinee: Thornton Wilder’s classic explores life and death in a small New England town.
• “Bullets Over Broadway,” Aug. 18-Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday matinee: Woody Allen-penned dark comedy finds a struggling playwright attempting to keep his integrity when presented with dubious funding.
• “A Little Night Music,” Sept. 29-Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday matinee: With music by Stephen Sondheim and based on an Ingmar Bergman film, this musical explores classic Swedish melodrama within a masterful arrangement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.