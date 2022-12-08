Stowe urges state to rethink tax scheme

Stowe town officials are pressing lawmakers to consider moving away from a property tax-based model for funding education and toward an income-based model.

Just a few months into a two-year town-wide property reassessment and just a few weeks before a new legislative session, Stowe town officials are pressing lawmakers to consider moving away from a property tax-based model for funding education and toward an income-based model.

In a letter to Gov. Phil Scott last month from the selectboard, chair Billy Adams noted that the state tax commission has recommended the state “replace the current education tax on a person’s primary residence (and up to 2 acres) with a locally voted tax on income,” and “eliminate the homestead property tax and the property tax credit.”

