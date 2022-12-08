Stowe urges state to rethink tax scheme

In a letter to Gov. Phil Scott last month from the selectboard, chair Billy Adams noted that the state tax commission has recommended the state “replace the current education tax on a person’s primary residence (and up to 2 acres) with a locally voted tax on income,” and “eliminate the homestead property tax and the property tax credit.”
Adams, who often reminisces about the bygone days of his childhood in the village a half century ago, said during last week’s board meeting that Stoweites are being priced out of Stowe with rising property values. He said all the talk about affordable housing isn’t just for people looking to buy a home.
“A lot of people in this community bought their house for $200,000 and it’s now worth $700,000, and their income hasn’t changed, and they’re looking at possibly having to sell because they can’t pay the taxes anymore,” he said. “That’s a real problem because the state of Vermont is losing its heritage. You don’t have heritage in the town of Stowe anymore because people can’t afford to live here any longer.”
Town manager Charles Safford said if the state does not raise the income sensitivity cap, it may reduce the eligibility of roughly 700 Stowe property owners.
We’re working on it — that was the message from Sen. Ann Cummings, D-Montpelier, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee and one of Stowe’s three new senators, following legislative reapportionment this year.
Cummings told the board that exploratory discussions about changing the formula have led to at least one conclusion.
“It’s not turning out to be any more simple than the present system,” she said.
She said the present system is set up to limit the amount one can pay on their property tax, based on both one’s income and house value. The system being explored now would set a percentage of one’s income they must pay, adjusted up or down based on local education spending.
“So, if you spend more than the statewide average, people in Stowe will pay more than the statewide income tax or education tax,” she said.
Among those who don’t directly contribute to the education fund are low-income Vermonters and renters. Cummings said about 70,000 Vermonters don’t file an income tax return because they don’t earn enough money to owe any income tax.
She said the Legislature has traditionally looked at renters as paying their share of the property tax through rent. But Cummings said a new renter rebate system enacted this past year acts as a subsidy, based on one’s income, family size and the average rent in a particular geographic area.
This means that although rents in an affluent town like Stowe might be higher, and more on the level, dollar-wise, of rents in Chittenden County, the system is based on population areas, which lumps Stowe in with neighboring towns like Morristown and Waterbury.
Yet another thing to figure out is how to handle tax withholdings. Cummings said one of the problems she has with Vermont’s property tax is that it’s paid in one or two, maybe three, large lump sums. She said if a person was to figure out how much interest they pay on a credit card and be forced to pay it all at once, “there’d be a lot of sticker shock.”
All those factors and more make an education funding formula as complex as it’s ever been, according to Cummings.
“As in most things, the devil is always in the details, and there are a lot of details,” she said.
During last week’s selectboard meeting, after Cummings went through the litany of moving parts involved in changing the education funding formula, Safford noted Stowe’s town-wide reappraisal will be finished in two years, most likely before any legislative changes. Cummings sympathized, saying that, based on what the house across from her Montpelier home recently sold for, “I’m living in a mansion, even though when I bought it, it was a standard ranch house.”
Safford assessed the situation, saying, “It doesn’t sound like it’s on the fast track.”
