With its neighbor to the north seeing its first retail cannabis shop open for business in Morristown this past week, and its neighbor to the south in Waterbury just waiting for Zen Barn to fulfill its long-awaited goal of entering the cannabis game, Stowe has decided to take a wait-and-see approach to retail marijuana.
That doesn’t mean you can’t grow it in town, though.
Monday, the town selectboard approved amending interim zoning bylaws to allow for cannabis cultivation, testing, manufacturing and wholesaling facilities in certain zoning districts around town. The new interim bylaws will remain in place for two years unless the town extends that period or replaces them with more permanent amendments.
Also, as part of the interim rules, the board included the Mountain Road Village district — roughly between Cape Cod Road and Cottage Club Road — as the one area of town that might one day allow retail cannabis businesses.
That designation does not mean anyone can just open a pot shop in town. Municipalities still need to opt in to allow retail sales of the once-forbidden plant, and the selectboard has decided not to hold a vote, nor has anyone proffered a petition to put it on a ballot.
The planning commission and selectboard have been wrestling with weed for months in order to get something on the books if the town is eventually petitioned to allow retail establishments. Town manager Charles Safford said the town’s attorney last month recommended allowing cannabis cultivation in at least one zoning district, since there was little case law available thus far on prohibiting “cannabis establishments.”
The selectboard declined to allow large-scale cannabis cultivation anywhere in town — the state delineates cultivation along six “tiers” based on the size of the growing operation — but the new bylaws allow smaller-tier growing operations, both indoor and outdoor.
Cultivation would be allowed in three zoning districts:
• The Rural Rresidential-5 district essentially wraps around everything else and includes vast swaths of land in places like Nebraska Valley, Sterling Valley, Edson Hill, Stowe Hollow, Brownsville and Elmore Mountain Road.
• The Rural Residential-3 district is mainly the Weeks Hill and West Hill areas.
• The West Branch Community Service district is a small pocket along Weeks Hill Road that includes Percy Park and the Stowe events fields.
Originally, the proposed interim bylaws also allowed all six cultivation tiers, but selectboard member Nick Donza amended things to prohibit the larger grow operations.
“If things change and we want to grow, we can grow, but it’s hard to pull back the reins,” Donza said.
Cannabis manufacturing and wholesale operations would only be allowed in that West Branch district, while testing laboratories would be allowed everywhere but the larger residential areas. According to zoning administrator Sarah McShane, testing labs, with their relatively small footprints, would be allowed basically everywhere offices are already permitted.
However, interim zoning laws allowing for these types of cannabis operations doesn’t equal a rubber stamp. All those operations and facilities would be subject to conditional use review by the development review board.
As far as retail shops, the planning commission had initially, during its most recent meetings, discussed allowing them as a conditional use in the Lower Village Center district — that’s the area largely consisting of South Main Street up to the village limits. However, the commission changed its tune because of the number of prominent historic buildings there, and because it is a gateway to town for people traveling from Interstate 89.
There was a question about whether the town could institute a “nuisance ordinance” to deal with the smell emanating from any future growing operations. Donza said he was worried about “how much smell would be dumped” into surrounding town recreation fields. Safford said it would be tough to come up with an ordinance.
“Think about what it’s like trying to regulate a noise ordinance. Now try to get into something as nebulous as odor,” Safford said.
He added, however, as cannabis growing becomes more commonplace in the state, organizations like the Vermont League of Cities might develop model ordinances that towns can adopt.
Allison Link of the group Healthy Lamoille Valley said she knows of two regional planning commissions in the southern part of the state — Two Rivers-Ottauquechee and Mount Ascutney — that are already working on policies related to different issues stemming from cannabis operations.
“We can revisit it if it becomes an issue in this community,” Safford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.