With its neighbor to the north seeing its first retail cannabis shop open for business in Morristown this past week, and its neighbor to the south in Waterbury just waiting for Zen Barn to fulfill its long-awaited goal of entering the cannabis game, Stowe has decided to take a wait-and-see approach to retail marijuana.

That doesn’t mean you can’t grow it in town, though.

