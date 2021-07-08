Stowe set its tax rate for the new fiscal year that started July.
Thanks to continued growth in the town’s abundant property portfolio, the town tax rate will go down, despite a town budget that passed the $13 million mark for the first time.
Wednesday morning, the selectboard authorized a town total tax rate of $0.4391, an 11-cent decrease from last year’s rate. According to calculations from the town, property taxes will pay for $9.93 million of the $13 million budget.
Stowe’s mammoth $2.25 billion grand list — a total of all the real value in a town — continues to grow, despite the pandemic. It went up $3.6 million last year, an increase of 1.62 percent, exceeding projections.
A higher grand list means more money available to spread around to pay the budget, helping to defray taxes.
While the town managed to hold the line on the municipal tax rate, that’s only half the equation. The education tax rate went up this year, despite efforts by school officials to pass a modest 1.9 percent increase, for a budget of $32.89 million for the three towns in Lamoille South — Stowe, Morristown and Elmore.
That lends itself to an overall residential tax rate of $2.1589, which means a Stowe resident with a $300,000 property will see a tax bill of $6,477, an increase of $258 over last year.
Non-resident property owners will see a tax rate of $2.2812. This lends itself to a tax bill of $6,844 on that same-valued home, an increase of $148.
