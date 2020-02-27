The merger of the Stowe School District with the Elmore-Morristown School District has had a ripple effect on when and where annual meetings will take place.
The school district’s annual meeting will be held the night before Town Meeting Day, at 6 p.m. Monday at Peoples Academy in Morrisville.
The Stowe town meeting — previously held at Stowe High School — will be at the Akeley Memorial Building, beginning bright and early at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 3.
Business at the meeting will be strictly town-related, with Stowe voters also asked to support completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail within the next five years.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Akeley building, downstairs from the annual meeting. In addition to the presidential primary, school district elections and the school budget, Stowe voters will cast ballots for two select board members and a lister.
— Staff report