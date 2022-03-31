The town of Stowe will use its $1.3 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for normal town operations, rather than give it back to taxpayers, donate some for a homeless shelter or save it for a rainy day.
According to Town Manager Charles Safford, the town has already received half of that $1.3 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will receive the rest of it mid-year.
Safford said the federal government requires the money to be used for expenses incurred between March 3 of this year and Dec. 31, 2024, and fully spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Town finance director Cindy Fuller suggested using the $1.3 million to pay for Stowe Police Department payroll, which she estimates will come to nearly that same amount. Since ARPA money is meant to account for lost revenue, the town has set up an ARPA special revenue fund and will transfer the police payroll costs to that fund as a town expense.
The selectboard Monday unanimously agreed to spend the federal money that way, but not without hearing some other considerations.
Lamoille Community House, which runs the county’s seasonal warming shelter in Hyde Park village, also asked the town for some of its federal money.
Executive director Kim Anetsberger, in a recent letter to the selectboard, urged the town to consider using some of its allocation to raise money for a year-round shelter “with robust collateral services.” She suggested 2 percent of Stowe’s total federal funding as a grant, about $26,500, would “help leverage” matching funds from other Lamoille County towns.
“Nothing we do as a region will have a more profound impact on the well-being of our citizens than making sure everyone has a safe and warm place to sleep,” Anetsberger wrote.
Safford said the time to determine whether to budget for such requests is during the December/January budget season. He pointed to a $200,000 appropriation the selectboard agreed to give to the Stowe Land Trust this budget cycle for the conservation of Ricketson Farm.
Board member Lisa Hagerty, though, said that’s not how she understood ARPA funds to be used, saying she was under the impression it was intended to be on “a special something,” and not “getting buried” in normal operational costs.
“This money is intended to be spent in the community,” Hagerty said. “It’s extra.”
Paul Sakash wondered how the town could go from spending $1.3 million of Stowe taxpayer money “with strings attached” to spending the same amount in federal money without those strings attached.
“What it comes down to, for me, is the government thinks it can spend my money better than I can spend my money,” Sakash said. “Why isn’t it transferred back to the taxpayers it came from?”
Safford said the town uses about $167,000 of its reserve fund every year, and “there’s no surety” that money will be there in future years. He said it could spell bad news if, one year, the town is staring at a significant deficit — “and you know spending and inflation isn’t going down,” he added — and there isn’t enough money in the reserve fund.
Fred Duplessis, the accountant from Sullivan and Powers who just finished the annual audit of Stowe’s books — indicating a clean ledger sheet — cautioned using federal money to defray local taxes.
“The intent wasn’t to lower taxes, or to build up a rainy-day fund. It was to really do those projects that are in the original bill,” he said. “It’s really just a way to make it easier for small municipalities, and frankly, in Vermont, we’re all small municipalities, to be able to spend that money.”
