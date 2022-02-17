Stowe’s zoning bylaws are up for revision as the town looks to better implement the 10-year town plan that was adopted four years ago — four short years in which a whole lot has already changed.
The Stowe Planning Commission last fall solicited feedback from town residents and business owners and from across the region as to how to tweak the zoning regulations.
“While significant time and consideration has gone into these recommended amendments, the commission recognizes there is still a lot more community planning work to do,” commission chair Mila Lonetto wrote last month in a letter to the selectboard. “Our beloved community is changing quickly, and the commission feels it is important to collectively work together to ensure all the things that we love about our community and make Stowe special are adequately protected.”
As the 2020 census figures show, Stowe has experienced rapid growth in the past 10 years. As the numbers don’t show, but what appears to be prevailing wisdom, things have gotten even busier in the town zoning office during the pandemic — last year, the office fielded more zoning permit requests than at any time in the previous 13 years.
Stowe’s municipal plan requires the town to update its zoning and subdivision regulations, public facility ordinances and policies and its special events ordinance. The proposed amendments must be presented at a series of public hearings, most likely in March, before they can be adopted. If approved, the amendments will become effective 21 days after approval.
Between now and then, anyone seeking a zoning permit will have their project reviewed — either by zoning administrator Sarah McShane or the development review board, or both — under both the existing regulations and the proposed amendments, in order to “help avoid disruptions in zoning permitting and development review,” Lonetto said.
While the proposed changes look complex and, perhaps, overwhelming at first blush — a lot of blue and red fonts for new language and strikethroughs for old, retired sections — Lonetto pointed out they don’t contain any significant changes to property dimensions and only minor changes to zoning district boundaries.
Here are some of the proposed changes, based on how planning and zoning has changed in the past half-decade since the current town plan was drafted.
• Further refine which activities are exempt from zoning permits and clarify which commercial activities and projects are eligible for review by the McShane.
• Add a section addressing damaged and destroyed buildings.
• Refine “accessory dwelling unit” provisions, which refer to smaller homes on the same parcel, or attached to a regular single-family home, popular in the Airbnb era.
• Add accessory on-farm business provisions.
• Refine outdoor seating requirements for restaurants, something that has been key to many businesses’ survival during the pandemic.
• Undertake a comprehensive rewrite of the section on the Stowe Historic Overlay District, which, as it sounds, acts as a blanket over other zoning districts, meant to preserve historic properties when possible.
• Add the recently conserved Brownsville Forest parcel to the forest reserve district and expand the Lower Village commercial district to include the Commodores Inn and RK Miles parcels.
