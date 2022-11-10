With roadwork underway on what will eventually be Stowe’s first traffic light causing some stop-and-go traffic on the northern outskirts of the village and with the memories of hours-long resort-bound traffic jams last winter still fresh as a powder day, Stowe town officials have agreed to spend $80,000 on a comprehensive traffic evaluation.

The selectboard at its most recent meeting approved the funding, which will come from the town’s undesignated capital fund, a funding source separate from the budget the town must raise from taxes every year, largely funded by proceeds from the town’s local option tax.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.