With roadwork underway on what will eventually be Stowe’s first traffic light causing some stop-and-go traffic on the northern outskirts of the village and with the memories of hours-long resort-bound traffic jams last winter still fresh as a powder day, Stowe town officials have agreed to spend $80,000 on a comprehensive traffic evaluation.
The selectboard at its most recent meeting approved the funding, which will come from the town’s undesignated capital fund, a funding source separate from the budget the town must raise from taxes every year, largely funded by proceeds from the town’s local option tax.
The traffic evaluation will be done by Stantec, a South Burlington-based engineering and consulting firm.
At the Oct. 24 selectboard meeting, staff from Stantec gave an overview of the company’s services and proposed a year-long project that will use location-based data technology as well as homegrown traffic data to analyze the traffic flow in town.
Since it will be done over a 12-month period that began last week, the engineers will be able to get data during the busiest times in the winter, fall and summer.
Stowe public works director Harry Shepard said the work is expensive, but the data the town will have at its fingertips would be exceedingly valuable. He said after Stantec wraps up the project, the town will come away with a base computer model of its highway network that consultants can use to evaluate future traffic and road-related issues.
He said it will be especially valuable for the development review board, which is often faced with traffic engineering reports, sometimes reports that compete with one another.
“To be able to accumulate that at a 20,000-foot level, so you’re really looking at the entire bigger roadway network and not just a specific intersection or impact of a project or anything like that, I think that’s another important piece of what we get out of it,” Shepard told the selectboard.
Arnie Ziegel, a former member of both the Stowe and regional planning commissions, said traffic in the area is not just a Stowe problem. He said during the Columbus Day holiday weekend — the last big foliage season tourist rush — he and his family wanted to go out to eat but every place in Stowe was packed, so they headed down Route 100 and it took an hour and a half to get to Waterbury.
“It’s impossible to look at this problem as Stowe-centric without looking at the geographic area surrounding Stowe” Ziegel said, adding, “We’re an island with very limited access.”
