Stowe is no longer content to remain on the sidelines while most other towns in Lamoille County join together to improve broadband access and quality in the state’s second-most rural region.
The Stowe Selectboard Monday voted to apply for membership with Lamoille FiberNet, the recently established communications union district that aims to bring locally-controlled, high-speed internet to its member towns. If Stowe’s application is approved — and FiberNet has long been cajoling Stowe to join — it would be the eighth member town.
The decision came after a two-hour discussion Monday in which local provider Stowe Cable touted its achievements while warning against joining another team.
Board member Billy Adams said while it’s OK for Stowe officials to put Stowe’s needs first, the town needs the whole county to be connected, since so many people who work in Stowe live outside of town.
“Our workforce is Lamoille County,” Adams said. “And if we can assist that workforce, if we can better our workforce over the next 10, 20, 30, 40 years in Lamoille County, Stowe will prosper for that.”
Steadily building
The Lamoille County Planning Commission, which played a lead role in forming Lamoille FiberNet, hired the firm Tilson Technology to conduct a feasibility study for the district. Tilson surveyed eight Lamoille County towns — including Stowe, but not Elmore or Wolcott, which are beholden to other districts — and received just over 1,000 responses, about 9 percent of the population of the area surveyed. Most of them, 689, said they would be willing to subscribe to a local broadband service once installed. Only 17 people said they would not (the rest were unsure or didn’t answer).
The Tilson report identifies 688 Stowe addresses classified as either unserved or underserved by internet options. Rick Rothammer, president of Stowe Cable, said that’s a problematic assessment, as Stowe Cable is well along in its efforts to get those houses connected. He said the utility will have roughly 90 percent of those addresses connected in the next three years.
Rothammer said he’s been with the company for more than 36 years, and has seen it grow from a 10-channel cable television company to a “full-fledged telecommunications operator.” He said the company is fully independent, although it was bought out in 2015.
“We serve the people of Stowe and take great pride in being members of the community,” Rothammer said.
After the acquisition by business partners Bill Davis and Matthew Rogers, Stowe Cable made the decision to completely upgrade its system to fiber.
Rogers told the board the growth rate was about 6 percent a year prior to him and Davis buying the company, and it has now doubled to 13 percent growth per year.
Rothammer said since the beginning of 2017, the company has extended its fiber network by almost 18 miles and now covers addresses that didn’t have service before. That includes all the way to the Waterbury border — Rothammer said the goal is to bring fiber to all of Stowe’s borders.
He said the company is adding about 200 customers a year and expanding its infrastructure by about 5.5-5.8 miles a year.
“There’s probably far more coverage than what people realize in town,” Rothammer said.
Not so fast
That coverage is not noticeable in the upper reaches of Stowe Hollow, said Barry Katsof.
Unaware that the selectboard and Stowe Cable were discussing broadband Monday, Katsof called the newspaper office Tuesday to complain about the state of internet at his home on Upper Hollow Hill.
“What we have right now is just not workable,” he said. “I would like it if I did a Zoom call, I wouldn’t have it cut out all the time.”
Katsof, who has lived in Stowe since 1989, has internet through Consolidated Communications, but it’s not fast enough, especially since his daughter moved in last spring and is trying to do her doctorate studies remotely. He had to rent her office space in the village, where Stowe Cable provides a suitable speed for her work.
Katsof said he knows half a dozen neighbors who would likely be willing to go in on extending Stowe Cable service to his neighborhood.
Selectboard member Nick Donza noted Stowe Cable brought fiber up Shaw Hill earlier this year, about a quarter mile from where he and his neighbors live. Donza was given an estimate of $5 a foot to lay conduit to extend the fiber, which would equal about $6,250. Split among a handful of houses, that might not be a bad deal, he said.
“It does get to a fairly reasonable number if you are within that quarter mile, half mile range, depending upon how many people live in your proximity,” Donza said.
No risk to join
The Tilson report initially estimated the project would cost $60 million to reach a majority of addresses, but a re-design “trimmed” 1,248 addresses from its first proposal due to their remote locations or lack of existing underground conduits through which to run fiber.
Those addresses could be included in future expansions, but the current target remains at 10,222 addresses in the build-out. That trimming dropped the estimated capital cost by a third, to $37.3 million. That figure assumes Stowe is part of the district; if Stowe ultimately decides against joining, the price would drop to $28.4 million.
The study predicts a two-year initial construction period.
According to the study, of the 1,248 addresses pulled from the re-design, 195 of them are considered “unserved,” and the rest of them have varying degrees of broadband access.
Still, leaving those other addresses off the table was an area of concern for the Stowe board when it discussed the Tilson study two weeks ago, on Nov. 30. The town opted to put off making a decision until this week. That indecision provided Stowe Cable a chance to tout its work and warn against too many players in the game.
Rogers said Lamoille County already has four “incumbents” providing internet access to a region that has roughly 10,000 homes and a population of roughly 25,000 — Stowe Cable, Comcast, Consolidated and Mansfield Community Fiber. He said the Tilson report estimates a maximum of 5,054 subscribers in an eight-town model.
“How you get a startup business fighting four incumbents and ending pretty rapidly with 5,000 subscribers, or half the households, a fifth of the total population, seems a bit optimistic to me,” Rogers said.
He cautioned against a creation of excess capacity that would reduce the profit pool for the current providers, “which will reduce the capital that’s available to the industry writ large.”
Rob Fish, a broadband specialist with the Vermont Department of Public Service who works with other communications districts, disagreed that Lamoille FiberNet would be bad for Stowe Cable.
“I sensed that there was a fear of competition there,” Fish said. “You may want to look at it as an opportunity, an opportunity to have a seat at the table in determining where the CUD goes.”
Rothammer said he was alarmed by an offhand comment he heard that “if the CUD goes belly up, we’ll still have the network there.” He likened it to what happened with Burlington Telecom, a disaster that left that city on the hook for millions.
But Fish said Burlington Telecom was financially backed by municipal bonds. Communication districts, on the other hand, are backed by revenue bonds, and all the risk is with the network and its ratepayers, not by any taxpayers.
Board member Willie Noyes voted against joining Lamoille Fiber Net, saying Stowe Cable is doing just fine for the town. Donza also worried about Stowe Cable giving up on the town if Stowe joined the communications union district.
Rothammer answered, “We’re going to continue with what we’re planning. We’re going forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.