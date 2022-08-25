After a years-long fight for its educational autonomy, Stowe will have its own school board earlier than anticipated.
The town, which last month was allowed to withdraw from the three-town Lamoille South Unified Union School District, will hold a special election in a month to form the new Stowe School District.
The election is Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Stowe Elementary School, in person, at 6 p.m.
That’s roughly a month and a half earlier than the Nov. 8 date local officials were first considering.
According to superintendent Ryan Heraty, the earlier election also jibes with what the Agency of Education suggested when Stowe was granted its independence July 20: get the new board formed as soon as possible, because there’s a lot of heavy lifting before next July 1, when the board officially takes over managing Stowe kids’ education.
It didn’t take the current Lamoille South board long to agree that earlier was better.
“We debriefed and said, ‘What’s the benefit of waiting?’” Heraty said. “It was a pretty simple decision to expedite the process.”
Voting Sept. 28 will be quick and performed the old-fashioned way, by a voice vote from the floor of the elementary school gymnasium. The entirety of the special town meeting consists of electing three school board directors.
Per the Vermont Secretary of State’s election advice, since this is a newly-created board, each new director will serve different staggered terms that will end on a different Town Meeting Day — one term will be up March 7 of next year and voters will need to refill the spot; the next spot will end March 2024, and the third term in 2025.
Erica Loomis, currently one of the three Stowe representatives on the seven-person Lamoille South board, said at last week’s school board meeting that she won’t be in town Sept. 28, and was concerned about whether she could still be in the mix for the elections.
Heraty said state lawyers advised him that anybody can be nominated and elected, even if they aren’t present.
Going back to being a Stowe-only school district will largely be like going back in time to 2018, before the state board forced Stowe to merge with Morristown and Elmore. Those two towns will maintain their own board, but the supervisory union will still handle centralized duties like transportation, food services and special education deployments, including for Stowe.
The biggest change is the smallness of the Stowe board. Stowe hasn’t had a three-person board in more than half a century — it morphed into a five-person board in 1967.
Heraty said it will take a while to go back to being a quintet, and only if Stowe residents deem it worthwhile. The first opportunity to ask voters would likely be at next March’s Town Meeting Day but, even then, it will be too late to turn around and create and fill two extra seats.
As for the Lamoille South board, the three Stowe representatives will remain until July 1, when it will revert to being solely peopled by Morristown and Elmore residents.
