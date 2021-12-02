Following state law passed last week during a special session of the Vermont Legislature allowing towns to pass masks mandates at the local level, the Stowe Selectboard is holding a special meeting to take up the issue.
The meeting is Monday, Dec. 6, at 5:30 in the Akeley Memorial Building on Main Street.
For those who wish to participate remotely, the Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/81897824430.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.