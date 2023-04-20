The Stowe Theatre Guild will not mount any shows this season.
The group received no proposals for productions appropriate for community theater, according to Stowe Theatre Guild board member Cheryl Casey.
Now it will look to build community support to ensure its future.
While the guild handles administrative and management aspects of the productions they host — attaining the rights for plays, holding auditions, ticket sales, promotion and providing space — the nonprofit relies on directors and theater groups to propose their own productions and take the lead on actually putting on a show.
The theater produced its first season since the coronavirus pandemic last summer, headlined by productions of “Our Town,” the Woody Allen-written “Bullets Over Broadway,” “Tru,” a play produced from the words of Truman Capote, and “A Little Night of Music,” which featured the music of Stephen Sondheim.
But in many ways, the guild is still reckoning with and suffering from the changes wrought by those lost lockdown years.
Directors, producers and theater troupes that could once be counted on to pitch solid shows are now engaged elsewhere. Several Stowe community members who could always be relied upon to volunteer their time with the shows have moved away or stepped back from public life since the dawn of the new viral age, according to Casey.
The guild was able to retain the rights for the shows planned for 2020 and returned to them two years later, but had to scramble to cast and produce them.
“Everything kind of hit a wall and got shaken up and scattered all over the place, so we’re trying to regroup and recover from that,” Casey said. “Our usual group of producers, directors, technicians, lighting and sound tech, we’ve all had that sort of interruption to all our lives, and a lot of them really moved on to other things, and we haven’t yet had an opportunity to fully regroup and recruit.”
A summer hiatus will hopefully allow the guild time to reset, while a canceled season will hopefully bring attention to the guild’s need for new volunteers, new actors and new directors to breathe fresh life into the organization and make community theater sustainable in Stowe.
Along with recruiting and fundraising, the guild is already accepting proposals for 2024, hoping to start now to get ahead of the game.
A lack of a regular season doesn’t necessarily mean curtains for summer theater in Stowe, either. The guild is currently in talks with a community theater group that puts on traveling productions throughout New England and hopes to book them for a couple nights at Town Hall Theater.
The guild is also no stranger to perseverance in the face of setbacks. In 2019, a year before the pandemic would shut down their season along with the rest of the world, the guild lost an extensive collection of costumes, sets and props stored at the Stoware Common building in a fire, just two months before beginning a production of “Godspell.”
Area schools and theater troupes opened their prop and costume closets in response and, along with $27,000 in donations, helped the theater raise the curtain on opening night that year.
Community theater first came to Stowe in 1957 with performances in a barn. The Stowe Theater Guild began hosting productions on the second floor of the Akeley Memorial Building in 1995.
One of the founding members was current selectboard member Jo Sabel Courtney. After seeing Stowe embrace community theater in the early days of the guild, she was dismayed to see the organization forced to cancel the regular season.
“It’s disappointing there isn’t a season, but my hope is that theater remains in Stowe village,” she said.
Courtney sees this as a moment to bring in new energy and new blood into Stowe community theater. She pointed out that the students in Lamoille County’s high schools have been staging high quality productions, and that a youth movement may be part of the answer to the guild’s current woes.
Courtney said local kids grew up running between the theater aisles. When times got tough, the guild turned to an assured crowd pleaser and put on three straight years of “The Sound of Music.” She watched as kids, including her own, grew up through successive roles as von Trapp children.
As the town and the guild negotiate a new lease, Courtney expressed the hope that this would be a wakeup call for Stowe residents.
“I hope that what happens is there’s a burst of support when people realize what’s happening,” she said. “The mechanism is there, with the guild, it just needs harnessing.”
