Stowe eighth graders are having tough conversations with their peers and the adults in their lives about issues like race, gender and sexual orientation.
But it might not be as tough as it once was — they’ve been doing it for all three of their years at Stowe Middle School.
“We want to make sure that people know it’s not OK to dislike someone for their personality or how they identify or what their race is,” Haley Williams said during a video chat last week with three of her classmates. “Make them feel like they belong because they’re just the same as the rest of us. Some people don’t treat them like they belong.”
Here’s Lily Brown on the subject: “For instance, you might not part of the LGBTQ community, but you do know people who are.”
Matthew Doehla said kids still pick on others — that’s probably never going away — but it’s getting easier to call out one’s peers these days than it may have been when his parents or grandparents were teens.
“You really shouldn’t hate on anyone,” Matthew said. “You shouldn’t bully them because of their identity.”
Malise Sigler said kids these days do, in fact, talk with the adults in their lives about their school day and, sometimes, the teens are teaching the adults the lessons.
“There’s a lot of talk about it at the dinner table, or on the way home with my mom in the car,” Malise said.
Poster children
These Stowe middle schoolers are learning about diversity by reading, watching and listening to an entirely different curriculum than their parents did: stories told by and about people who aren’t white, who aren’t straight, who aren’t male or who don’t identify with a singular gender.
A half dozen of the students submitted art to an “anti-hate” poster contest sponsored during the winter sports season by the Vermont Principals Association.
The poster competition was borne out of the association’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Activities Committee following a fall sports season marred by racist and sexist behavior at some soccer games. Notable instances included racist taunts at an Enosburg/Winooski game that turned volatile — so much that the VPA disallowed fans at the game when the two teams met in the playoffs.
Closer to home, the Lamoille Union High School girls’ team endured sexist, body-shaming remarks from fans at a Missisquoi playoff game, a contest in which the Lancers kept their composure and beat the higher-ranked team.
While the Stowe eighth graders were drawing their inspiration less from the field and more from within the walls of the school campus, those incidents did reach their ears.
“In the beginning of the season, my cross-country coach had to talk with us about it, and how unacceptable it was and how rude it was and how it should never happen,” Haley said.
Start with justice
Today’s eighth graders are at the tail end of their middle school experience, but they got their first taste of these types of real-world cultural and social events three years ago, when they were sixth graders.
Middle school principal Dan Morrison said Stowe has a twice-weekly unit known as “advisory,” something akin to home room of old. The difference is the advisories — which include light nudges of moderation by the adults — remain the same through all three years of middle school.
Morrison said a small group that may have been seemingly randomly thrown together in sixth grade invariably gets closer, tighter knit, as it grows older during those key early teenager years.
“You usually have four kids in sixth, seventh and eighth grade who make up an advisory, and you see them twice a week, so you’re creating a space where you can work through things,” Morrison said. “You’re already laying a foundation and, if all goes well, you have eighth graders modeling rapport and respect, all that stuff, for the sixth graders.”
The sixth graders get their welcome to the big leagues by jumping right into the topic of social justice. This year, that’s even more key, as the Lamoille South school district has made the topic a baked-in goal for all its schools.
The district’s equity goal reads: “By the end of 2021-22 school year, we will have evidence to support a growing belief across the district that all students can and will learn at high levels when they are included, supported, respected, and valued.”
Jennifer Childress, a Stowe Middle School literacy coach and the faculty member in a three-student sixth grade advisory, said topics of race, gender and other social justice issues can be heady subject matter for a kid just a few months removed from elementary school.
“One of the things we really have to focus on is, how do you have respectful conversations with people about really intense subjects that bring up a lot of emotional responses? And, of course, racism is one of those things,” Childress said. “We hear from kids that they don’t want to say the wrong thing and they don’t want their friends to think that they’re racist because they made a mistake.”
Although today’s teens arguably learn more about tolerance, equity and diversity in school than their parents or grandparents did, they are still familiar with the uncomfortable situation where someone in their social circle — be it friends, family, classmates or coworkers — cracks a joke in poor taste or otherwise says something crude. It’s even tougher for a teen to call out an adult.
Matthew said he thinks Stowe does a good job at making people feel welcome, and all four eighth graders say they make the effort to make people feel welcome and included who might not feel like they fit in.
Lily added, “I would try to approach them and be genuine with them, and let them know that, like, I’m a genuine person.”
Good sports
Dani Rojas, the striker for the fictional British football club AFC Richmond in the acclaimed series “Ted Lasso,” has a quote: “Football is life.”
That mindset might be applied to the VPA anti-hate poster competition.
Mike McCraith, the organization’s assistant executive director, said this week that while the idea may have been in reaction to the high-profile incidents on the soccer pitch last fall, there have been innumerable other incidents, even microaggressions, that didn’t make the spotlight, and didn’t necessarily involve sports.
The VPA has instituted a new “concern log” so people can report bad behavior, and it provides a mechanism for game officials and host sites to stop a game “if they feel something is going off the rails,” he said.
“It’s not a panacea, and it’s not going to solve all these issues,” McRaith said. “There’s plenty more work to do.”
The Stowe middle schoolers’ zeal for the topic was evident; fully one-third of the posters submitted to the VPA came from Stowe.
Just like Dani Rojas’ observation, the students were able to look to the beautiful game for life lessons not related to sports — namely, the U.S. women’s soccer team’s victory in achieving pay equal to their male counterparts.
Malise noted she and her cohorts are growing up in a world where it simply doesn’t make sense that pay would be based on gender.
“Also, the women have just won a lot more, and they still aren’t getting paid as much as the men?” she scoffed.
Added Lilly, “I think women should all get the same. I don’t know why they wouldn’t.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.