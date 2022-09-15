As neighboring towns prepare for an October start for legal cannabis sales in Vermont, Stowe’s municipal government has taken a conservative approach through interim zoning regulations in anticipation of the town’s first pot shop.

Though the town decided not to allow residents to vote on allowing retail cannabis to operate, cannabis processors and growers can open anywhere in Vermont.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.