As neighboring towns prepare for an October start for legal cannabis sales in Vermont, Stowe’s municipal government has taken a conservative approach through interim zoning regulations in anticipation of the town’s first pot shop.
Though the town decided not to allow residents to vote on allowing retail cannabis to operate, cannabis processors and growers can open anywhere in Vermont.
The planning commission began discussing the issue in earnest in April, looking ahead on an issue facing many legal unknowns. In recent discussions around temporary zoning regulations, the commission is exploring tighter regulations and giving authority to the public and selectboard whether to loosen them.
At a recent meeting, members of the commission agreed that cannabis businesses should not be allowed to be classified as a home occupation. Growers with lower tier cultivation licenses can operate in the town’s rural zoning districts and the upper Mountain Road and West Branch community districts while retail operations are only allowed in the Mountain Road Village district.
The selectboard also discussed possibly allowing retail cannabis in the lower village commercial and upper Mountain Road districts.
While state regulations prohibit cannabis retailers from operating within 500 feet of schools, the selectboard discussed expanding its own regulations to ensure retailers can’t operate within 500 feet of a child care facility, public or private school, church, synagogue or other house of religious worship, a municipal park or recreational facility or within 500 feet of any other cannabis establishment.
Eventually the selectboard decided to hold a second public meeting before making any decision, according to meeting minutes.
At the same meeting, the selectboard unanimously agreed to appoint itself the town’s cannabis control commission, which allows it to regulate retail cannabis licenses just like liquor licenses.
Zoning administrator Sarah McShane noted at the meeting that applications received by the development review board would be considered under the town’s current bylaws, which don’t address cannabis.
One of Stowe’s cannabis growing operations, 45 North Nurseries, has been approved for a small tier 1 indoor cultivation license by the state. It’s owner, Jason Michaelides, declined to comment.
Planning commission chair Mila Lonetto said, “It is important that we have some structured regulation in place in case the town does decide to opt in to retail cannabis. Should anyone want to have their voice be a part of the conversation, they should attend the selectboard meeting when this comes back on the docket or send input to the planning commission or selectboard.”
The next planning commission meeting will be held exclusively over Zoom at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 19, where planners will continue to discuss the interim regulations.
