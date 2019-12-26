In the end, it doesn’t matter what holiday you’re celebrating.
It could be Christmas, or Hanukkah or Kwanzaa or Festivus (for the rest of us), but regardless, there is nothing quite like the holiday week in Stowe.
It’s weeks like this that make the summer construction season worth it, so visitors can stroll the newly laid sidewalks beneath streetlights that both illuminate the most picturesque downtown in Vermont while improving safety for pedestrians crossing the street.
Warm daytime temperatures earlier this week did nothing to improve conditions at area ski resorts, but cold nights allowed snowmakers to continue to do their magic and carpet the trails with ribbons of the white stuff that has been bringing visitors to Stowe since the 1930s.
As this paper goes to press on Christmas Eve, Stowe Mountain Resort is reporting that 50 trails are open, with a 24-inch base and 48 inches at the summit. While far from covered, Mount Mansfield is more white than green, which is a source of joy for area businesses.
On the other side of the mountain, Smugglers’ Notch Resort is reporting 23 trails open, and things are looking more than fine.
“Christmas Week is shaping up to be a magical time at Smugglers’ for a full village of snowbound families,” said Mike Chait, public relations director for the Smuggs resort. “Snowmakers have been able to lay down a nice blanket, allowing new terrain to open on all three mountains, including the Morse Highlands. After a mild Monday, they will resume and we expect to continue opening more terrain throughout the week.”
This week is a boon for area businesses in the hospitality industry, with many hotels reporting “no vacancy” as they cater to visitors from south of the Vermont border and from around the world.
“We have our 10 Christmas trees set up and we’re gearing up for a busy holiday,” said Ben Gilbert, marketing manager for Trapp Family Lodge. “We have a full range of activities that will be sure to offer something for everyone, whether it’s outdoors or at the lodge.”
If you want to get outdoors, the lodge is offering ski lessons and guided snowshoe tours of the local sugarbush for visitors who wish to learn where that sweet Vermont maple syrup comes from.
But, if you’re the sort of person who prefers to stay warm — and there’s nothing wrong with that — the lodge offers swimming in its heated indoor pool, wine tasting and tours of the von Trapp Brewery (pro tip: try the Vienna; it’s an excellent lager).
“We’re extremely busy,” said Patti Clark, innkeeper for the Green Mountain Inn. “With Christmas coming on a Wednesday, it kind of extends the holiday, and we’re going to be really busy from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4.”
Warm and wet conditions earlier this month have not seemed to have put a damper on what — despite one’s faith or lack thereof — is known as Christmas Week.
“We were off to a good start, and then we had a bit of a dip with the rain, but now bookings are back up,” said Scot Baraw, vice president of sales and marketing at Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa. Stoweflake has been using social media to let out-of-towners know that there is snow on the mountain.
For revelers looking to make last-minute plans to celebrate New Year’s Eve, Stoweflake will have no fewer than two celebrations on the 31st, with a family-friendly ball drop at 9 p.m. and another for adults at midnight.
Up on the mountain, Stowe Mountain Resort plans a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve that will be visible for miles.
Be safe out there
While Stowe’s entire existence revolves around its ability to be a playground for people from all walks of life, police are asking the public to keep their eyes off their phones and on the roads, and to designate a sober driver if plans include imbibing potent potables.
“There are going to be a lot of visitors, and whenever there are a lot of visitors, there are traffic issues,” said Detective Sgt. Fred Whitcomb with Stowe police.
Whitcomb urged drivers to be patient with those who might not be familiar with the area and are driving under the speed limit, while keeping in mind that some downstate guests might not be prepared for the town’s wintry conditions.
“A lot of these people coming from out of state may or may not be equipped with snow tires, which means they could be off the road as often as not,” Whitcomb said. The joke is that Vermont hosts the annual meeting of the Summer Tires Club, an off-road event.
Another issue visitors might face is the inability to make a phone call, as local cellular towers struggle to keep up with demand. And it’s not just phone calls; Stowe Mountain Resort uses cellphones for ticketing and for friends who want to figure out how to meet up on the slopes.
Whitcomb said Stowe police have no plans to set up drunken-driving checkpoints, but noted there will be more police that usual on duty during the week to enforce traffic safety.
Last, it might be best for drivers to approach downtown at a crawl to ensure pedestrian safety.
“With the revamped signage on Main Street, it’s a little bit better, but if you’re traveling anything over 25 mph, it’s impossible to stop,” Whitcomb said. “We’ll be looking for those kinds of violations and we’ll have foot patrols in those areas to make sure that people are stopping. If you see a crosswalk, we’d ask that, even if you don’t see a person, they respect the crosswalk, because someone could be darting out without you seeing them.”
Happy holidays, y’all.