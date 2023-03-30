“Who is Stowe for?”
This was the question posed by selectboard member Paco Aumand toward the end of a discussion Monday that centered around the two biggest housing issues currently shaping the economic landscape of the town: short-term rentals and inaccessibility.
Is it for the tourists? Is it for the businesses that serve those tourists? Does it still have room for the people who make its tourist economy run, or the people who exist outside of this economy?
How do zoning bylaws and other regulations form an expression of the kind of town its leaders and residents want to create, and how does a town build capacity and accessibility for a diverse array of prospective residents without alienating the businesses and residents who built the wealth it currently enjoys?
Those are the kind of questions the board and residents alike grappled with, finding plenty of data and perspectives but no easy solutions.
Throughout, discussion consistently ran up against the problem of Stowe’s rapidly expanding property values, supply and labor expenses, state laws and profit motive, all of which pose problems to the dream of an economically diverse ski resort town.
However, board members emphasized that Monday’s meeting was only the first step in what has promised to be a long but public input-lined road to potentially enacting changes to Stowe’s housing and development regulations.
Short-term rentals
It’s no secret that short-term rentals have grown exponentially in Stowe over the last few years, part of what the selectboard referred to as the “perfect storm” that has altered Stowe economically beginning with Vail Resort’s acquisition of the Stowe ski area and continued with the growth of online home rental platforms and a pandemic influx of new residents and visitors.
Emily Rosenbaum, initiative director at Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, a grant-funded offshoot of United Way, kicked things off with a presentation on findings from a limited survey regarding attitudes around short-term rentals and housing issues in Lamoille County. Key takeaways from the survey were reported in an article on short-term rentals in last week’s issue of the Stowe Reporter.
The main takeaway from the survey, according to Rosenbaum: “People want something done; we don’t know what they want done, but they want something done.”
Rosenbaum urged the town to look to its own municipally collected data to better understand its own housing stock and even take the first step of creating a town-wide rental registry. She also recommended the town host a series of forums on short-term rentals and set up a way for residents to comment anonymously on the issue.
While acknowledging that renting personal homes has been going on in Stowe for decades, the board agreed with survey respondents that something needs to be done, and noted that the dynamic in town has changed, going so far as to say that Stowe’s public safety services have felt the strain from the influx of visitors staying in unregulated housing.
Some residents came to the meeting to voice their concerns about how their lives have been personally impacted by the proliferation of short-term rentals. Nancy Small described the effects of someone buying up multiple properties in her Maple Street homeowner’s association and accommodating up to 14 people in a four-bedroom building.
Small’s homeowner’s association is only one of several in Stowe that are currently exploring how to deal with short-term rental operations in their units in absence of clear regulations from the town.
Michael Krancer, the part-time Stowe resident who sued his neighbor into selling him their Airbnb “party house,” identified the problem as absentee landlords operating a commercial business in residential homes and advocated, as he has in other forums, for regulation that limits short-term rentals to owner-occupied properties.
Short-term rental landlords were there to push back. Ryan Rabidou — a Stowe-based photographer and marketing consultant who also operates at least seven short-term rental properties in Vermont, at least three of which are in Stowe — pointed out renters like himself contribute millions in taxes.
Julie Marks, founder of the lobbying group Vermont Short Term Rental Alliance, was on hand to back up this claim and credited short-term rental operators with directly contributing millions to Stowe’s own economy.
Builders Amy and Weston Noyes sent their lawyer, Brooke Dingledine, to represent their interests. Dingledine urged the board, in very specific terms, not to enact regulations that could affect short-term renters who are “doing it right.”
“Folks are concerned, who have significant investments and depend on this income, and need to understand this is not an assault against them, because our zoning laws allow it even if you then start to regulate or indicate that a particular use is no longer allowed,” she said.
Even Stowe’s past and present legislators weighed in on the matter.
Stowe Rep. Jed Lipsky, a short-term renter, depends on the money to subsidize his income and emphasized that aging Vermonters often depend on the income provided by renting for financial support.
Stowe’s former Republican Rep. Heidi Scheuermann brought a familiar refrain from Vermont landlords, that long-term renting is so disincentivized due to the state’s renter-protecting policies that make it too difficult to evict tenants that it’s no wonder people prefer the profits of short-term rentals. Plus, the passive income just isn’t what it used to be.
“As a long-term, residential landlord, I can tell you that if my family hadn’t done this, initially in the 1970s and 1980s, I would never get into this business today,” she said.
Housing diversity
Following the short-term rental discussion, Mila Lonetto made a presentation to the board, not in her capacity as chair of the Stowe Planning Commission, but as part of a community working housing group that’s also staffed by town heavyweights like historian Barbara Baraw, Stowe Land Trust’s Kristen Sharpless, landscaper Annie White, builder Jason Heroux and others.
In her presentation, Lonetto put forth a framework the group has worked out in consultations with both local and national experts for thinking through Stowe’s housing issues. The group recommended the town promote a plan for diverse growth, including affordable and “missing middle” housing, and identified the downtown and village center as zones that could accommodate further growth while balancing environmental and preservation concerns.
To accomplish this, the housing group recommended a detailed, multi-part plan of action to encourage the development of workforce and affordable housing while using multiple regulatory levers to encourage the use of Stowe’s current housing stock for full-time, year-round housing.
Board member Nick Donza, a builder currently contributing to the dense growth in downtown Morrisville, responded to discussions of denser building in Stowe village with his own concerns about keeping the town’s character and his own anxiety that his children won’t be able to afford a single-family home here in the future.
The board, in general, agreed that they wanted to do whatever possible to maintain the community in Stowe, but grappled with the economic realities of the value and thus the great expense that comes with building, living and renting in the town.
“I think it is going back to a need for a socio-economic diversified community,” board member Lisa Hagerty said. “While we don’t want to be like a whole planned community, we can certainly take the visionary steps to make sure we have affordable housing as a community at every level.”
Local builder A.J. Shinners poured a little cold water on the dream of a dense and affordable village, however. With the expense of materials and labor along with the sale of million-dollar condos on Mountain Road, he found it difficult to justify building affordable housing on his lower-village property and intentionally refuse that kind of windfall.
“How do you look at a piece of property and say, ‘I’m going to build affordable housing that’s going to cut myself off from the potential income I could earn?’” he said.
