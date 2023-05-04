The Stowe Selectboard will begin meeting on Wednesdays starting next week, marking a change from the Monday meetings that have been the norm for more than half a century.

The board voted at its April 24 meeting to amend its policy by changing the regular meetings to the second and fourth Wednesday of every month. Special meetings can still be held at any time.

