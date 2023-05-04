The Stowe Selectboard will begin meeting on Wednesdays starting next week, marking a change from the Monday meetings that have been the norm for more than half a century.
The board voted at its April 24 meeting to amend its policy by changing the regular meetings to the second and fourth Wednesday of every month. Special meetings can still be held at any time.
According to town manager Charles Safford, the decision was made after he and others realized that Mondays are a very busy day in Akeley Memorial building on Main Street, where the town offices are located. Pair that with a meeting at the end of it, and it makes for a long day
“A lot of things come through the door on Monday mornings,” Safford said. “By the time you walk out the door on Monday nights, you could be pretty tapped out.”
Safford was referring to the emails and calls his office and other departments receive on Mondays in reference to the selectboard agenda packet that the town usually posts on its website on Friday afternoons. He said moving the meetings back two days could give staff more time to answer questions and better prepare the selectboard when they sit down at the table. Same goes for the general public.
“Context is everything, and the business of the staff is context,” Safford said.
He said moving the meetings to Wednesdays will also allow someone to take a three-day weekend here and there.
“We’re generally preparing for a meeting or having a meeting,” he said.
This decision is a long time coming. A trip back through time — aka the leather-bound books stored in the town clerk’s vault containing selectboard minutes through the years — shows that Monday meetings have been the norm for the selectboard since at least as far back as the 1960s. Meeting minutes prior to 1960 are often incomplete, cursory hand-written scrawlings.
There were times throughout the decades where meetings would shift to another day, but usually only for a short time, a matter of months at most. Invariably, going back through the books one discovers the pattern resumes — the second and fourth Monday.
It remains to be seen if the policy change will mean Wednesday meetings for the next 63 years or so, but the question remains: why did it take more than half a century to officially change the meeting days?
“I think it just took someone finally asking,” Safford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.